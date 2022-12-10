Read full article on original website
Pair of Penn State commits, top target enter Top247 rankings
Tuesday was a successful day for Penn State when it came to the latest Top247 rankings, as Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle J'ven Williams officially became a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. It was also a noteworthy day for a pair of other Penn State commits and one of the...
COMMIT: Illini land transfer TE Tanner Arkin
Colorado State transfer tight end Tanner Arkin committed to Illinois on Wednesday after an official visit this weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at Illinois in January. Since entering the transfer portal, Arkin had reported scholarship offers from Illinois, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State,...
Penn State's Rose Bowl Media Day list indicates few opt-outs among key Nittany Lions
Penn State is scheduled to hold its on-campus Rose Bowl Media Day at Beaver Stadium Friday. And judging by the list of players being made available, it appears as if the No. 11 Nittany Lions are going to have limited opt-outs for their Jan. 2 showdown with No. 8 Utah in Pasadena.
JUST IN: Illini DC Ryan Walters named Purdue head coach
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is leaving to take over a Big Ten rival. Purdue announced on Tuesday that Walters is its next head coach. The Athletic's Matt Fortuna was the first to report the news. Why it matters: Walters is the first Illinois assistant coach to move directly from...
