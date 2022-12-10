ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

COMMIT: Illini land transfer TE Tanner Arkin

Colorado State transfer tight end Tanner Arkin committed to Illinois on Wednesday after an official visit this weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining and is expected to enroll at Illinois in January. Since entering the transfer portal, Arkin had reported scholarship offers from Illinois, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
