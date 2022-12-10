ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

China suspends alcohol imports from Taiwan as tensions mount

By Ambereen Choudhury - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

China suspended the import of alcoholic beverages from certain Taiwanese companies, the latest to get hit amid elevated political tensions.

Taiwan has asked Chinese authorities for reasons behind the decision, the island’s finance ministry said in a statement. Producers affected include the state-owned Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp., Legend Brewery, Yunshan Distillery and Taihu Brewing, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency. China also halted imports of some other beverages, including Uni-President Enterprises Corp. products, according to Taiwan’s Next Apple News website.

Beijing has scaled back purchases of Taiwanese products as it seeks to punish the island’s democratically elected government for increasing ties with the U.S. and its allies. While food made up a tiny fraction of Taiwan’s more than $328 billion of two-way trade with China last year, it’s one area where Beijing can find alternative sources, in contrast to semiconductors from Taiwan’s technologically advanced manufacturers.

In the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August, China said it would suspend imports of some fish and fruit from the island.

———

(With assistance from Debby Wu.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
Leader Telegram

China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges

BEIJING (AP) — China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased anti-virus measures after daily cases hit record highs. A notice on the commission’s website said it stopped publishing daily figures on numbers of COVID-19 cases where no symptoms are detected since it was “impossible to accurately grasp the actual number of asymptomatic infected persons,” which have generally accounted for the vast majority of new infections. The only...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Leader Telegram

Pfizer to sell Paxlovid in China as COVID cases surge

Pfizer Inc. cemented a deal first announced in March to sell its antiviral medication Paxlovid in China through a state-owned company, adding to supply of COVID treatments in the country that’s now facing a massive infection surge. China Meheco Group Co. signed an agreement Wednesday with Pfizer to import and distribute Paxlovid on the mainland, the company said in a filing with the Shanghai Stocks Exchange. The agreement is effective immediately and expires on Nov. 30, 2023, the statement said. Further terms weren’t disclosed. ...
Leader Telegram

Diplomats: UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee has again blocked Myanmar’s military junta from taking the country’s seat at the United Nations, two well-informed U.N. diplomats said Wednesday. The General Assembly’s credentials committee met Monday and deferred action on the junta’s request, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity before a formal announcement likely later this week. The decision means that Kyaw Moe Tun, who was Myanmar’s ambassador...
Reuters

China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
WGAU

Home-grown supply operation outfits Ukraine's women soldiers

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — When 25-year-old Anastasia Mokhina donned fatigues and rushed off with her husband to help Ukraine defend itself as Russia invaded on Feb. 24, she quickly realized the military wasn’t well prepared for an influx of women volunteers. So her elder half-brother Andrii...
Leader Telegram

A tortured and deadly legacy: Kissinger and realpolitik in US foreign policy

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jarrod Hayes, UMass Lowell (THE CONVERSATION) In 2023, Henry Kissinger will mark a century since his birth and more than 50 years of influence on American foreign policy. Kissinger’s centennial represents an important opportunity to reflect on not only his influence, but also the effects of the vision of foreign policy he has espoused. ...
Leader Telegram

Asia stocks follow Wall St down as Fed warns of higher rates

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares skidded Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as markets registered their dismay over the Federal Reserve’s warning that still higher interest rates are in store following its latest increase. Oil prices fell while U.S. futures edged higher. Japan reported its trade deficit in November surged to over 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) as higher costs for oil and a weak yen combined to push...
Reuters

German wholesale price index eases in November

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's wholesale price index eased in November compared to the previous month, as signs mounted that inflation could peak in Europe's largest economy, according to data released on Thursday.
The Associated Press

CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) to List on HKEX

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 16 December 2022 as Asia’s first listed Bitcoin and Ether futures ETFs. To capture the performance of Bitcoin and Ether, 3066.HK and 3068.HK are actively managed to invest into Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME Group”) listed Bitcoin and Ether futures to track their respective prices. With the same listing price at around HKD 7.75 per unit, trading lot of 100 and management fee of 1.99%, 3066.HK and 3068.HK have received USD 53.89 million and USD 19.74 million initial investment respectively. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006108/en/ CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF (3066.HK) and CSOP Ether Futures ETF (3068.HK) to List on HKEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
Reuters

Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks last week

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks last week, as worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes eased and sentiment improved after China eased its COVID-19 restrictions.
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:05 a.m. EST

Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing. Though lower than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further increase the costs of many consumer and business loans...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

MEP at heart of EU corruption case to remain in custody

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Greek European lawmaker charged with corruption in an alleged plot by a Gulf country that's tarnishing EU institutions will stay in detention until at least next week after her hearing by a judge was postponed, judicial officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, whose term in office was terminated this week by fellow lawmakers, had been set to appear Wednesday before a judge in Brussels alongside three other people who have been arrested in connection with...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy