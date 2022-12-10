ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
thecomeback.com

Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Texas announces Chris Beard decision

After Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault on a family member, the University of Texas has suspended him without pay until further notice. The school released a statement Monday evening just before their scheduled basketball game against Rice. They also...
AUSTIN, TX
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Breaking: 49ers Gets 'Huge News' On Deebo Samuel

It's been 24 hours since the San Francisco 49ers go down with an injury during the team's win over the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.  Samuel attempted to tough it out and walk to the sideline, but eventually fell to the ground. He was later carted off the field.  Seeing how vital Samuel ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision

Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision

The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
ATLANTA, LA
NBC Sports

NFL power rankings: Eagles stay golden, Cowboys stumble

This year's Eagles are just a total juggernaut. They can beat you by scoring 48. They can beat you by scoring 17. They can beat you with the run game or the pass game. They can beat you with smothering defense. They're completely overwhelming, and they're the best team in the league.
MEADOWLANDS, PA
thecomeback.com

Troy Aikman blasts ‘dumpster fire’ Arizona Cardinals

An ugly season for the Arizona Cardinals got much worse on Monday night. Arizona lost 27-13 to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. And the Cardinals lost quarterback Kyler Murray in the process to a knee injury that’s feared to be a torn ACL. After going 11-6 and making the playoffs in 2021, the Cardinals are now tied for the NFL’s fourth-worst record at 4-9. And with Murray’s injury and Colt McCoy taking over at quarterback for an already-bad team in a lost season, it’s fair to wonder if the Cardinals will win another game in 2022.
TEMPE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the ten-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
