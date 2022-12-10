Read full article on original website
Beautiful One
4d ago
WTF.....THIS IS FIRST DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE!!!! They found him Not Guilty? SMH THIS is Kilwaukee! Lord Have Mercy
4
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 8, police arrest 2
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating at least seven different shootings that happened Tuesday, Dec. 13. Eight people were wounded in the shootings, and police said two people were arrested. 27th and Meinecke. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries after being shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas
The Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of at the hospital months ago was arrested by US Marshals in Texas. He's accused of driving 94 mph in a 35 mph zone, crashing into and killing Joseph Papia, 71, a Milwaukee grandfather.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police shooting, 2 officers hurt, female shooter dead
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Waukesha officers were hurt in a police shooting near Oakdale and Sunset Wednesday evening, Dec. 14 that happened as the officers searched a home with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant. Police said officers responded around 3:35 p.m. for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Highland shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 27th and Highland. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The 26-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings Tuesday night; 3 wounded, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigation three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Dec. 13. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. near 50th and Vienna. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman drove drunk, Milwaukee crash killed friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Waukesha woman is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend near 91st and Bradley in Milwaukee. After the crash, prosecutors say she denied she was driving. Shauntonae Walton, 26, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, one count...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Animals seized from Milwaukee home, man charged after 100+ found
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with 12 total counts after police said more than 100 animals were rescued from his home Saturday, Dec. 10. Prosecutors accuse 46-year-old Larry McAdoo of keeping a variety of animals – including dogs, turtles and alligators – in poor condition at his home near 9th and Hadley.
Woman dies after being shot by police in Waukesha
Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home.
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
Medical examiner identifies 2 of the 3 victims in deadly Wauwatosa crash
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Ofice identified one of three people who died in a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Shooting incident' on I-94 WB at Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE - I-94 westbound was temporarily closed from the Marquette Interchange Wednesday, Dec. 14 while authorities investigate a shooting incident. All lanes are now open. A vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. The shooting incident remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's rising crime, police feel change in community: 'Not normal'
MILWAUKEE - It’s late October in Milwaukee. Sergeant Christopher Jackson is starting his shift at Milwaukee Police District 7 on Fond du Lac Avenue. FOX6 News joined Sgt. Jackson in the squad car as he starts his patrol. The night starts quiet, but it does not last long. Sgt....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, victim's family questions bail decisions
MILWAUKEE - Did low bail mean an accused criminal was free to cause a fatal crash? That's the question the family of Danari Peer has for Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. Peer's parents met with the DA behind closed doors for an hour and 15 minutes Tuesday, Dec. 13....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, 911 calls released
MILWAUKEE - Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, were found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. Family members believe it could have been prevented. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said Tuesday, Dec. 13, anytime there is a death or violence, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot in Milwaukee at Water and Buffalo, drove to MPD
MILWAUKEE - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13 near Water and Buffalo. Police said the car the victims were in was driven to MPD's District 1 station near 8th and Wells after the shooting. That's where FOX6's cameras captured a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dating app 'predator' Timothy Olson's attorney removed from case
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The attorney for Timothy Olson, the man charged with burglary and allegedly kidnapping a Greendale woman – holding her for hours and stealing her identity – has been removed from the case. Olson, 52, had a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court scheduled for Wednesday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee letter carrier robberies preceded postal worker's murder
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross as he delivered mail near 65th and Lancaster on Dec. 9. The letter carrier union says Cross' murder is heartbreaking and terrifying, but the job is becoming more dangerous. The union in...
