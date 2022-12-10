ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An $800 DIY Wood Project Gives This Just-OK Dining Room a Gorgeous New Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Accent walls — especially ones that are homemade — are great because they often represent the design trends du jour. (Hello, slat walls, plant walls, peel-and-stick florals, painted supergraphics, etc.)
Apartment Therapy

This Genius IKEA BESTA Cabinet Hack Creates a Daybed Out of Thin Air

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’ve lived in New York City, visited a friend there, or just seen pictures of it, you likely know the rental market there is… tough. Spaces that wouldn’t ordinarily suffice for one human, let alone two, in other places are considered luxurious by NYC standards, particularly if an apartment has more than one room. Take Brendan Dugan and Kiersten Krog‘s place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, for example. The apartment is only 450 square feet, but it’s actually considered a two bedroom, thanks to the two tiny rooms connected to the main living space. Since the couple only had so much space to work with, they decided to turn the second little bedroom into a “library,” which houses a good chunk of Krog’s book collection and functions as a reading, relaxing, and working space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small Entryway Is Transformed with 1 Can of Paint and Other Easy Upgrades

The kitchen may be the heart of the home, but the entryway is what sets the tone for anyone who steps into your space. With this in mind, you might look at that area with a different lens, thinking of it less as a pass-through and more as a way to show off your design style right off the bat. Of course, above all, you should make your entryway functional so that it can handle shoes, jackets, keys, mail, and whatever else you tend to drop there.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
New York Post

Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles

Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
Mario Donevski

5 Things To Know About Living in a Tiny House

As someone who has lived in 188 square feet, those tiny house TV shows really grind my gears. Let’s all be honest here, yes, living in a tiny house can greatly improve your life. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows like those TV shows make it out to be. So today I’m spilling the beans and revealing five things no one tells you about living in a tiny house.

