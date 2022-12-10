For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO