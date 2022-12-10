Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
voiceofmotown.com
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Wrestler Max Dean Named B1G Wrestler of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State wrestling's Max Dean has been honored as the Big Ten Wrestling of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7, 2022. Dean, a senior, was one of four Nittany Lions to notch wins over ranked opponents in Penn State's 31-3 victory over Oregon State on Sunday. Dean's honor is the first for Penn State this season.
GoPSUsports.com
Porter Named AFCA All-America Second Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Wednesday. Porter earned his fourth NCAA-recognized All-American accolade this season. He was also selected as a second-team All-American by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Ranked as One of the Top Teams in the Nation
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a hot start to the 2022-2023 season with a current record of 8-2. The Mountaineers’ only losses this season were on a neutral court against the 10-0 Purdue Boilermakers and on the road against 7-3 Xavier. Although...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: Penn State Wrestling Treks to New Orleans for Collegiate Wrestling Duals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State (4-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), heads to New Orleans, La., for the 2022 Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20. The two-day event will take place in the Morial Convention Center. Penn State battles Central Michigan (0-1) (7 p.m. Eastern) and No. 24 North Carolina (1-2*) (9 p.m.) on day one with Tuesday's action to be determined. *North Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Thursday, 12/15, post-press.
BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Loses Naim Muhammad to Transfer Portal
For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest
KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Commit Noah Braham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Officially Sign
West Virginia commit Noah Braham has made it clear his future will be in Morgantown. The three-star athlete made an official visit to West Virginia’s campus this past weekend, and announced via his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that he plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Dec. 21. A...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Provides Holiday Shopping Spree for Local Children
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball program teamed up with Centre County Youth Service Bureau to help provide a holiday shopping spree for disadvantaged children from the State College area, helping to make holiday wishes a reality for 16 local children. Gallery: (12-12-2022) MBB Provides Holiday...
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
Man donates $10 million to Davis & Elkins College’s capital campaign
Davis & Elkins College received a large gift towards their Creating Home: It Takes a Village Campaign, which will improve campus housing.
West Virginia woman says she was injured after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
A West Virginia woman says she was injured after she took a bite out of a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s. According to the West Virginia Record, Chyanne Parker of Marshall County said she found a metal washer inside her Quarter Pounder with Cheese and filed a complaint against the McDonald’s Corporation and the Moundsville McDonald’s. Parker […]
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
West Virginia pharmacies affected by medicine shortage
In the middle of a "tripledemic," some medications, including Children's Tylenol, are hard to find in stock.
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
