Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. Patriots

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals have deemed three players questionable and three officially out when the New England Patriots make their way to State Farm Stadium on Monday night.

OUT- Rashaad Corward, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy

QUESTIONABLE- Zach Allen, Jonathan Ledbetter, Charles Washington

Cardinals-Patriots Saturday Injury Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btrFH_0jeMkzMZ00

Kingsbury previously ruled Moore out after practice but added Murphy wasn't likely, either. Neither made an appearance all week.

Allen was a no-show today at practice after falling victim to illness while Ledbetter and Washington have practiced the last two days in limited fashion.

Greg Dortch, Trysten Hill and DeAndre Hopkins are officially off the injury report and good to go.

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

All Cardinals

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz Doubles Down on Steve Keim Criticism

The Arizona Cardinals have been under heavy public scrutiny dating back to the offseason. A 4-8 record has yet to alleviate any of the pressure that comes with a team that previously made the postseason, especially with fresh extensions to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim.
All Cardinals

Report: Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL

The Arizona Cardinals' worst fear has come true, as Kyler Murray reportedly did indeed tear his ACL. The Arizona Cardinals' fears have turned into reality. Quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a serious knee injury just moments into the team's opening drive. Initial fears, due to the injury stemming from an awkward plant and no contact, were that they lost Murray for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.
All Cardinals

Kyler Murray Carted Off With Injury vs. Patriots

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals had hoped to finish the season strong after their bye week. Part of that included getting everybody healthy for the final five-game stretch. Kyler Murray, who missed a handful of games due to a hamstring injury, had hoped to be healthy the rest of the way.
All Cardinals

Cardinals Release First Injury Report vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 15's meeting with the Denver Broncos. The Arizona Cardinals have released their fist injury report of Week 15's meeting against the Denver Broncos. Today the Cardinals held a walk-thru so these are just estimations:. DNP- Zach Allen, Byron Murphy Jr.
All Cardinals

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals MNF Loss to Patriots

It was a brutal loss for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. The game was far from the only thing lost, as Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray likely sustained a season-ending knee injury and several other players got injured as well.
All Cardinals

Report: Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Leave of Absence

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is stepping away from the team for health-related reasons. Things have seemingly gone from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals throughout the course of the season. On Monday Night Football, they lost franchise quarterback Kyler Murray to...
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Kyler Murray Knee Injury

The mood was somber as Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury took the podium and addressed media members after likely losing quarterback Kyler Murray for the season. 2022 hasn't been easy for the Arizona Cardinals. Yet things somehow went from bad to worse when quarterback Kyler Murray went down with what...
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Gives Injury Updates to Key Players

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury met with reporters on Wednesday and gave injury updates to some key players on the team. The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with injuries all season, and Week 15's preparations for the Denver Broncos didn't bring a change of luck. After their first day of practice,...
All Cardinals

Cardinals Gameday: Here's Your One Chance to Rescue Hope

There's only five games left in the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season, and what a rollercoaster it's been. Well, more like a slide considering the minimal amount of ups when compared to the downs. After starting 7-0, making the postseason and handing the bag over to Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury,...
All Cardinals

Report: Cardinals Signing Carson Strong to Practice Squad

After the Arizona Cardinals saw Kyler Murray go down with a torn ACL, the team has reportedly signed Carson Strong to their practice squad. When Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went down with a torn ACL, his season was effectively over. Just four games remain on the schedule for Arizona, yet Murray's rehab and recovery looks to extend into the beginning stages of next season as well.
All Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins Discusses Fumble, Kyler Murray Injury

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins spoke with reporters after the loss on Monday Night Football after his fumble led to a Patriots touchdown. He also gave sympathies for QB Kyler Murray, who ultimately suffered a torn ACL early in the game. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre...
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

