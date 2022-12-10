Lonely Children's Fund donations helped move siblings to safe forever family

Read full article on original website
WBTV
Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a free service to help people in Mecklenburg County with legal questions and there’s still time for those who are interested to sign up. Lynn Krueger-Andes is a family law attorney and she says the majority of questions the pro bono committee gets are about custody, child support, and divorce.
Burke County firefighters collect money for family who lost nearly everything in fire
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fire department in Burke County is trying to help a family who lost nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened at a home on Eckard Creek Circle Extension. Firefighters said when they got to the home early Saturday morning, heavy smoke was coming out several windows.
WBTV
Molly’s Kids: Hartley Plyler is collecting books for pediatric patients
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hartley Plyler is a longtime one of our #MollysKids who is no longer a kid herself. She has graduated from ClemsonLIFE and though still in treatments, doing great. She and her amazing mom and dad, Charles and Lucy, came to the book signing this weekend to...
WXII 12
North Carolina church asks for help finding stolen nativity scene
A North Carolina church is hoping the public can help them find their nativity scene that was stolen from outside the church. The Alexander County Sherriff's Office posted a picture of the nativity scene they say was taken from Antioch Baptist Church sometime between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9. Click...
WCNC
New Rowan-Salisbury school board policy would require teaching assistants to drive school buses
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salsibury school leaders unanimously signed off on a policy that would require new teaching assistants to also drive school buses. The decision is partially due to the fact the district is struggling to find bus drivers. Under the policy, some teaching assistants would be required to be substitute bus drivers when needed.
Officer helps woman caught speeding after learning her house was on fire
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Maiden police officer went out of his way to help a woman he pulled over for speeding Sunday, because she had just learned that her home was on fire. The encounter led to the two of them being reunited on Tuesday. Latishea Elmore was...
Wbt.com
NC Sheriff is reading veterans’ therapy notes to determine gun ownership
Charlotte residents who seek a concealed handgun permit (CHP) need to get a permit through the Mecklenburg County Sheriff. Part of the process includes a check with local mental health facilities to see if a person might be a danger to themselves or others. The sheriff is also sending records requests to the VA – even when applicants are not veterans. This has caused months-long delays.
scoopcharlotte.com
Over 45 Guy Gifts to Help with Your Annual Holiday Dilemma
Let’s Hear It for the Girls Who Have to Shop for the Boys. Men are always the hardest to shop for on our list. Ask a man what he wants for the holidays and if he doesn’t have something outrageous on his list (new car) chances are he’ll say he has everything he needs. So for the men in your life, we’ve pulled together some gifts from the Charlotte shops that he’s sure to love.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.
With MEDIC’s new plan, you’ll hear sirens less often when they respond to calls
CHARLOTTE — MEDIC has laid out its new plan for how it responds to medical emergencies. Most drivers know to pull over if they hear sirens. But the changes MEDIC will enact mean we’ll hear sirens less often. More calls will be responded to without the flashing lights and as priority traffic.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.
WBTV
4-year-old Oaklyn spreads joy despite no diagnosis for medical condition
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Oaklyn Lowman is a 4-year-old in Dallas, N.C. Her single mom, Amber, wrote a beautiful email after Oakyln’s maternal grandfather reached out. He wanted us to know about his special granddaughter who, “spreads joy to everyone.”. “She is a little fireball who loves...
Principal assaulted while breaking up fight at Thomasville High School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A fight broke out between two students Monday at Thomasville High School, according to Thomasville City Schools. The school system said the principal was hit during the fight and the administration is trying to find out if it was intentional. One student is being charged with...
WBTV
Rowan County appoints new Animal Services Director
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County announces that Maria Pannell of Salisbury has been appointed as the new Director of Animal Services. Maria takes over from retiring Director, Bob Pendergrass. “Maria is one of the most dedicated and effective employees that I have ever worked with,” said Bob. “Her...
WCNC
Hidden dangers of Winter Coats and Car Seats
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking child safety, this holiday season and the hidden dangers of winter coats and car seats. Here to answer parents questions of car seat safety is Sarah Tilton from Britax Child Safety. What are some of the risks involved with babies/children wearing bulky...
WBTV
“This will scar me forever”: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Ben Mendoza was just four years old when he died Tuesday in his Gaston County home after a loaded gun was left out. Now, his family is mourning his loss and is awaiting potential legal repercussions his parents could face. His mother, 22-year-old Savannah Brehm,...
WCNC
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Walking And Biking Trail Opening Soon Near Morganton Thanks To Help From Community
MORGANTON, N.C. — A massive effort is underway near Morganton to save nature and allow people to enjoy it. Not long from now, the Oak Hill Community Park will be opening to the public. Andrew Kota is the Executive Director of Foothills Conservancy. The non-profit is in the process...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Missing Davidson College student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
