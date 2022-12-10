ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Obama, Kishida call for abolition of nuclear weapons at Hiroshima meeting

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a world without nuclear weapons at a nuclear disarmament conference Saturday in Hiroshima, Japan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0typ3H_0jeMj6J000
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, shown at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum in New York on Nov. 17, called for the abolition of nuclear weapons at a disarmament conference in Japan on Saturday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

The two-day meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World Without Nuclear Weapons brought together delegates from Japan and 11 other countries, including the United States and Russia.

Obama delivered a video message in which he recalled his historic visit to Hiroshima in 2016 -- a first for a sitting U.S. president.

"It strengthened my own resolve to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons worldwide," he said.

But, he added, it is important to continue making progress amid new challenges.

"There have been some frustrating setbacks in recent years," Obama said. "We've learned that even modest progress requires extraordinary effort. But we have also learned that this effort is worth it."

Kishida echoed Obama's call, saying that he hopes the meeting will make a significant step toward the abolition of nuclear weapons.

The world is facing the "biggest threat of nuclear weapon use since the Cold War," Kishida said.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres also weighed in, citing Russia's nuclear threats against Ukraine .

"Not since the darkest days of the Cold War have we heard such clear threats about their use," Guterres said.

Among the 15 members, 12 are from 11 foreign nations -- the nuclear powers of the United States, Britain, China, France, Russia and India, and the non-nuclear states of Germany, Argentina, Jordan, Indonesia and New Zealand.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 496

Fly The Flag
4d ago

Why is this guy not in the background along with other former Presidents. The only time I think of him is when I pay the inflated medical insurance premiums he left us with!

Reply(52)
199
Rick HICKS
4d ago

tell that to Russia and China. new reports just today about Russia updating their nuclear weapons. and America can't figure out which bathroom to use.

Reply(16)
100
Clint
4d ago

Obama never lifted a finger about nuclear weapons when he was in the white house, so anything he says now is kind of silly.

Reply(38)
114
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
SlashGear

The US Just Changed Nuclear Bombers Forever

The US Air Force just unveiled the first new stealth bomber in three decades. The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is intended to usher in a new age of airborne warfare. At present, there are three bombers in active use by the United States military: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit. All of the above have been in service for many years. The B-52 is coming up on an astonishing seventy years in service. The B-1B will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. Even the Spirit, America's iconic "stealth bomber," has haunted the skies for over 30 years.
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy says more measures coming after decree banning religious organizations with links to Russia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said measures to guarantee Ukraine’s “spiritual independence” will continue after Ukraine on December 2 banned the activities of religious organizations “affiliated with centers of influence” in Russia.
The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
497K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy