19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
Gamecocks commitments see significant jump in recruiting rankings
Two South Carolina commitments saw a significant increase in their respective recruiting rankings on Tuesday. Jalon Kilgore began the day as the No. 434 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He was rated as an 89 and was listed as a three-star. Now, Kilgore is a...
WLTX.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The recruitment of Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green should settle down now after his social media announcement Tuesday afternoon. Green publicly committed to playing for Clemson, less than a week after receiving a phone call from head football coach Dabo Swinney. The three-star prospect was...
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
Isaiah Jatta Decommits From South Carolina
Offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta has backed off his pledge from South Carolina and reopened his recruitment.
Grayson Howard Receives In Home Visit
Inside linebacker Grayson Howard received an in-home visit from several South Carolina coaches a few weeks before early national signing day.
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
South Carolina Pulls Away From Presbyterian
South Carolina overcame a midgame surge from the Presbyterian Blue Hose to secure their fifth win of the season on Sunday night.
Surprise Phone Call From Dabo Swinney Ends In Clemson Offer for 2023 RB Jarvis Green
2023 RB Jarvis Green has finally picked up the long-awaited offer from the Clemson Tigers.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. UAB
South Carolina gets their first huge test of the season in UAB, which has put together an excellent season.
Trey Knox to South Carolina Projections Weren't Hard to See Coming
Tight end joining two closest position coaches best move for all parties in long run
diehardsport.com
Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal
MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
WLTX.com
Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
WLTX.com
83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
247Sports
