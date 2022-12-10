ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The recruitment of Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green should settle down now after his social media announcement Tuesday afternoon. Green publicly committed to playing for Clemson, less than a week after receiving a phone call from head football coach Dabo Swinney. The three-star prospect was...
CLEMSON, SC
diehardsport.com

Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal

MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Lugoff lottery winner turns small win into nice jackpot by playing again

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Lottery wins often amount to little more than a few extra dollars at best, but for a lucky South Carolina man, a little persistence paid off. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced on Thursday that a winning ticket sold in Lugoff was actually bought with the winnings of another.
LUGOFF, SC
WLTX.com

83rd earthquake reported in Lugoff, Elgin region of Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — While more sporadic, earthquakes continue in Kershaw County as the area quickly approaches the one-year anniversary of when the swarm started. The latest earthquake, with a magnitude of 1.7 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, is the 83rd since rumbles started becoming somewhat commonplace in the Lugoff and Elgin regions in late December 2021.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision

A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
COLUMBIA, SC
