steamboatradio.com
Northwest Colorado News for Wednesday, Dec. 14
More wolves may be on the move in Jackson County. It was discussed at a meeting over the weekend. Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Libbie Miller says seven wolves were reported in one day, in different parts of the county, on Nov. 25, but they can't confirm if they are the same.
Steamboat Springs' 'Super Bowl:' 100 years of tradition at winter festival
Even while she was away at college, Gretchen Burkholder always returned for the annual event rooted in her sweetest memories. She’d bring her boyfriend back home to Steamboat Springs. “We made it through some very terrible winter roads to be here, but we never stopped,” Burkholder said. “It’s something...
skyhinews.com
Snowstorm to hit Grand, Summit and Routt counties beginning Monday
Grand County will see 8 to 12 inches of snow as a storm rolls in today, with blizzard conditions hitting Routt County area. According to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder, this winter weather advisory begins Monday, Dec.12, at 1 p.m. and ends on 5 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy wind gusts and snowfall expected.
steamboatradio.com
North Park ranchers meet with CPW regarding Wolf Reintroduction Plan
Ranchers and producers in Jackson County met with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers and officials in Walden this weekend. It was to discuss the draft just released of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. While wolves have naturally migrated to Jackson County from Wyoming, Colorado residents voted to...
steamboatradio.com
More wolves visit Gittleson property in Jackson County this week
More wolves may be on the move in Jackson County. It was discussed at a meeting over the weekend. Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Libbie Miller says seven wolves were reported in one day, in different parts of the county, on Nov. 25, but they can’t confirm if they are the same, and were just on the move that day.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday’s flash freeze storm caused hours-long traffic delays on WB I-70
The winter storm on Monday evening began right before rush hour, bringing a flash freeze that left many stuck in gridlocked traffic for hours when westbound Interstate 70 closed west of Glenwood Springs. “It was the weather plus unfortunate timing,” said Elise Thatcher, regional communications manager for Colorado Department of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two new hires for top Garfield County government positions
Garfield County has a new county attorney and a new deputy county manager, following the recent departure of former county attorney Tari Williams and the promotion for former deputy manager Fred Jarman to the county’s top administrative position. Heather Beattie has been named Garfield County Attorney, replacing Williams, who...
Blast of wind and snow cause blizzard concerns
A blast of wind and snow will move into the Front Range and plains overnight and through Tuesday. These dangerous conditions will prompt a First Alert Weather Day. A Blizzard Warning will be in place from midnight Monday through midnight Tuesday. Gusts up 60 mph are likely along with 4 to 10 inches of snow. Travel may be impossible with the whiteout conditions that are possible. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the Denver area and many mountain areas. Denver could see 2 to 4 inches of snow overnight into Tuesday. We expect the bulk of our snow to...
Craig Daily Press
Craig Police present annual awards to department staff
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 the Craig Police Department hosted its annual Christmas party at the Center of Craig and recognized a supervisor of the year, officer of the year, and employee of the year in a small awards ceremony. Sgt. Corey Wagner, who has been with the department since...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Recycling depot to open in new indoor location Wednesday
Yampa Valley Recycles Depot, the hard-to-recycle materials drop-off facility supported by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County, is moving to a new indoor location at 2851 Riverside Plaza, Unit 250 in Steamboat Springs. The depot will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 7, and its hours of operation will remain the...
