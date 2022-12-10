Read full article on original website
News 12
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
Bicyclist Dies Of Injuries From Jersey Shore Crash With Truck
A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said. Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township Police Department responded to...
Bicyclist in cross walk fatally struck by box truck, cops say
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a box truck Friday as she was crossing the road in a marked cross walk, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. The cyclist entered the crosswalk at Roller Road and Deal Road in Ocean Township at 8:29 a.m. when the vehicle collided with her bike making a left turn at a green traffic signal, officials said.
Driver killed after crash with tractor-trailer near Turnpike toll plaza
A 39-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer near a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera was nearing the entrance to the Turnpike at Exit 10 when he struck the back of the truck before the toll plaza at 12:45 p.m., according to State Police.
Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police
A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said. Family members shared their deep loss and despair on...
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Driver Emerges Unscathed After Jeep Rolls, Hits Tree, Bursts Into Flames On Route 208: Police
A driver climbed out of his Jeep after it rolled, slammed into a tree and caught fire on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes early Wednesday, authorities said. The 6:48 a.m. collision was the most serious of several morning rush-hour crashes along the highway on Dec. 14 as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Massive water main break shuts down section of Route 3 near NJ Turnpike
Cell phone video showed a giant tower of water surging high above passing traffic across from MetLife Stadium.
Two from N.J. stole $164K from 94-year-old man’s checking account, cops say
A New Jersey man and woman stole more than $164,000 from the checking account of a 94-year-old Connecticut man, authorities said. Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, and Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, are charged with forgery and larceny, Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police said in a statement. Crawford is also charged with a second count of forgery.
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
Driver charged in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach freed from jail to await trial
A motorist who was allegedly under the influence of marijuana in a fatal crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach, was ordered released from jail Tuesday to await trial. Prosecutors originally sought pre-trial detention for Jamal N. Reed, 21, of Cherry Hill, who was charged earlier this...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in Somerset County bank robbery; 3 family members charged with hindering
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Monmouth County man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank in Franklin Township, and three of his family members have been charged for allegedly hindering his apprehension, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying man in ongoing Hunterdon County investigation
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation in Hunterdon County. The New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, Kingwood Station Criminal Investigations Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photos who was in and or around East Amwell Township during the month of August 2022, state police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: McDonald’s in Toms River Evacuated Over Bomb Scare [UPDATE – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY]
A McDonald’s in Toms River has been evacuated moments ago over a bomb scare, Toms River officials confirmed to TLS. According to sources, an individual may have walked into the eatery, claiming he had explosives in his backpack. Officials tell TLS they are awaiting the bomb squad to conduct...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
SUV runs red light, leaves 2 11-year-old girls hospitalized in Bronx hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver of a black SUV who slammed into two children in a Bronx hit-and-run crash on Tuesday. The SUV ran a red light at the intersection of Arthur Avenue and 180th Street in Crotona around 5:40 p.m., authorities said.
