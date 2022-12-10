ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ.com

Bicyclist in cross walk fatally struck by box truck, cops say

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a box truck Friday as she was crossing the road in a marked cross walk, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. The cyclist entered the crosswalk at Roller Road and Deal Road in Ocean Township at 8:29 a.m. when the vehicle collided with her bike making a left turn at a green traffic signal, officials said.
Driver killed after crash with tractor-trailer near Turnpike toll plaza

A 39-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer near a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera was nearing the entrance to the Turnpike at Exit 10 when he struck the back of the truck before the toll plaza at 12:45 p.m., according to State Police.
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Authorities seek help identifying man in ongoing Hunterdon County investigation

EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation in Hunterdon County. The New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, Kingwood Station Criminal Investigations Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photos who was in and or around East Amwell Township during the month of August 2022, state police said.
