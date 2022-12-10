In continuing this massive influx of official images depicted 2023 Jordan releases, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG surfaces donning the ever-familiar “True Blue” suit. Although a touch of red short of being an actual “Air Jordan 3 True Blue” tribute, this Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG issue hits all the marks that AJ1 fanatics have been enamored by over the last half-decade. The signature blue shade touches the forefoot and lace collar overlay, with matching Swoosh and WINGS logos off-setting the cement grey pairing on the heel and ankle collar. A smooth white leather appears via the underlay, matching the solid white outsole. A new shoebox color also appears as the classic OG-style NIKE AIR shoebox is flooded in that nostalgic shade. Jordan Brand really could have added a True Red on the tongue label or even the aforementioned WINGS logo, which leaves us wondering why the omission was made in the first place.

2 DAYS AGO