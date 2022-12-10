Read full article on original website
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023
With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
“Bred” And “Sail” Collect For A Women’s-Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low
For the better part of 2022, women’s-exclusive propositions surrounding the Air Jordan 1 frequently enlarged its midsole construction for a fashion-forward aesthetic. Heading into the new year however, the silhouette will be returning back to its typically grounded sole unit while enacting a tried-and-true Bred combination. Mirroring the pair’s...
FAMU Flaunts A Set Of Nike LeBron 20 PEs
Last year LeBron James began taking steps toward embarking on his own off-shoot brand from The Swoosh similar to that of Jordan’s now billion-dollar business, signing a six-year apparel deal with HBCU Florida A&M. Outfitting the entirety of its athletics department and the legendary Marching 100 in his iconic crown logo, the Rattler’s basketball programs have repeatedly been blessed with player editions of the four-time champions signature silhouette, now giving us all a first-look via Instagram at their exclusive duo of Nike LeBron 20’s.
Removable Pouches Accessorize The Fur-Lined Nike Air Max 95 N7
Having debuted in 2009, Nike N7 certainly needs no introduction. This is especially true following the last few installments, which have delivered new takes on beloved classics the likes of the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low. For 2023, yet another icon, the Air Max 95, is being reimagined, upgraded with faux fur lining and removable pouches.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver”
Sneaker culture tends to lean towards select Air Jordans — the AJ1, AJ4, AJ11, etc. The Air Jordan 14, however, rarely ever receives much appreciation, though that hasn’t stopped the Jumpman from bringing back the silhouette in a low-top, “Metallic Silver” colorway. Part of the brand’s...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust”
Over the last year, the Air Jordan 4 has enjoyed an influx of new fandom thanks to high-profile co-signs, rumored Nike SB versions, and new retros. Ahead of 2023, Tinker Hatfield’s second design by Tinker Hatfield for Michael Jordan has emerged in a Craft edition via official images. The upcoming retro indulges in a number of muted tones, with “Photon Dust” playing the titular role across the leather and suede upper. Hits of grey and off-white enter the mix in supporting roles, with the former color covering the Jumpman-branded component at the spine. Midsole cushioning favors a slightly “aged” aesthetic that complements all Jumpman logos throughout the Air Jordan sneaker well, allowing for grey to also play a part in the sole unit’s arrangement.
The adidas AlphaBOOST V1 Surfaces In A “Triple Black” Colorway
Though they no longer have ties to Ye, adidas is heading into 2023 with their heads high, as the brand has spent the better part of the past year introducing offerings both new and notable. The AlphaBOOST V1 is but one of many — and following the debut of its “Lucid Fuchsia” colorway, the silhouette has surfaced in “Triple Black.”
Another “Bred Toe” Execution Appears On The Air Jordan 1 Low
Despite boasting countless experimental takes, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to revisit heritage-driven color combinations and themes. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced “Bred Toe” option. Seen across various trims of the original Air Jordan silhouette, the “Black” and “University Red” color scheme has reappeared on the shortest...
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”
Grey and red hues have each separately adorned their own iterations of Jordan’s ninth signature silhouette throughout 2022, but its the collection of the two that will close out the calendar year’s final Air Jordan 9 proposition with its “Fire Red” effort set to release tomorrow.
A Bone And Red Pairing Outfits The Nike Dunk Low
Thanks to the timely return of its “Be True to Your School” collection, the Nike Dunk has enjoyed an extended run amongst the hierarchy of the Beaverton brand’s propositions, welcoming a constant stream of restocks for their University-centric offerings. Mirroring the hues of the latter with a darkened twist, “Bone” and crimson now pair for the latest continued dominance exuded by the Dunk Low.
Reebok Officially Unveils Collaborative Street Fighter Collection
Reebok is no stranger to acknowledging the influential nature of pop culture. Their latest collaborative collection with DC Comics is indicative of that sentiment alone. After months of seldom releases overseas, the Boston-based brand is further cementing its hold over infusing their archives with the iconic characters that filled our childhood, officially announcing the Reebok x Street Fighter collection in conjunction with the revolutionary franchises 35th anniversary.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue”
In continuing this massive influx of official images depicted 2023 Jordan releases, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG surfaces donning the ever-familiar “True Blue” suit. Although a touch of red short of being an actual “Air Jordan 3 True Blue” tribute, this Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG issue hits all the marks that AJ1 fanatics have been enamored by over the last half-decade. The signature blue shade touches the forefoot and lace collar overlay, with matching Swoosh and WINGS logos off-setting the cement grey pairing on the heel and ankle collar. A smooth white leather appears via the underlay, matching the solid white outsole. A new shoebox color also appears as the classic OG-style NIKE AIR shoebox is flooded in that nostalgic shade. Jordan Brand really could have added a True Red on the tongue label or even the aforementioned WINGS logo, which leaves us wondering why the omission was made in the first place.
The adidas AlphaBOOST V1 Launches With Lucid Fuchsia And Blue Dawn Accents
Combining five silhouettes into one may have proven a daunting task, but with over 73 years of design language pushing the German brand forward, the adidas AlphaBOOST V1 has ushered adidas’ running silhouettes into a new era of creation. Now exploring a stark contrast to its near all-white build,...
First Look At The 2023 Air Jordan 2 “Cement Grey”
The Air Jordan 2 has made a long overdue return this year, with its original “Chicago” colorway to be reissued in just a few week’s time. And in 2023, we can expect even more from MJ’s second signature, including the “Cement Grey,” images of which have just surfaced following its reveal back in November.
Fuzzy White Swooshes Provide A Winterized Ensemble For The Nike Dunk Low
The Nike Dunk Low continues to be churned out at a rate seemingly only matched by the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, coordinating a slew of returns to familiar color blocking while experimenting with disparate textile tooling, the latter of which now extends a winterized aesthetic unto its latest effort.
South2 West8 Applies CORDURA® Fabric To Its Next Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge
Although a new collaborator within Reebok‘s roster of partners, South2 West8 seems poised to build out a healthy catalog of joint-efforts with the Massachusetts-based brand. Before the year ends, the Nepenthes-housed label will deliver another take on the outdoors-ready Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge. Unlike its fly fishing-inspired concept from...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green”
Jordan Brand has made a concerted effort throughout the past year to revitalize Jordan’s second signature offering, collaborating with the likes of Union, Titan and J. Balvin alongside executing a slew of inline releases. With the Beaverton brand’s slate of silhouettes for 2023 slowly being revealed, the Air Jordan 2’s increased rate of colorways is set to be extended next year beginning with this “Lucky Green” ensemble.
The Miami Dolphins Line Up On This Air Jordan 1 Low
Mike McDaniel began his reign as the Dolphins head coach in a pair of Supreme x Air Force 1’s and hasn’t looked back since, employing a myriad of high-profile silhouette’s and collaborators during his time on the sidelines leading Miami to an 8-5 record. While this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low doesn’t share the same allure and appeal of his past efforts its identical color blocking makes it a prime choice for McDaniel’s and Dolphins fans alike to rock on game day.
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk High “Faded Spruce”
In terms of output, the Nike Dunk High has quite a bit of trouble keeping up with its low-top counterpart. But in 2023, that’s poised to change thanks in part to new colorways like the “Spray Paint” and “Faded Spruce,” the latter of which has just surfaced via official images.
