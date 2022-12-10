ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Ultimate Guide to 2022-23 College Football Bowl Season

It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. On Friday, college football's bowl season kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl, and it runs through Jan. 9 with the national championship game. This year we have a whopping 42 FBS bowl games to enjoy, and there are several matchups that look like they will make for great games.
5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith Commits to Ohio State; No. 2 Recruit in Class of 2024

5-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announced his intention to play for Ohio State on Wednesday. "What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I could see it," Smith told Hayes Fawcett of On3. "It was obvious from the start with the players, with the coaches, and how they ran practice. I knew that there was no place like it and it was special, and it was a great opportunity I couldn't miss out on."
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6

Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Mac Jones and Patriots' Offensive Approach is Going to Ruin Playoff Dreams

In the offensive-driven NFL, the New England Patriots are trying to win the hard way. Monday's 27-13 victory over the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals is a positive step for New England after losing its previous two games against superior competition. But a 7-6 record and tenuous grasp over the AFC's final playoff spot shows how unsteady the team's position currently is based on how half of the roster continues to perform.
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots

There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked

Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles, Saints' Dennis Allen Not Believed to Be on 'Shaky Ground'

Two NFC South coaches are reportedly in a solid position when it comes to job security ahead of the 2023 season. "I do not get the sense that the two other disappointing coaches in the NFC South, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and New Orleans' Dennis Allen, are on shaky ground, but it wouldn't surprise me if both of them (assuming they're kept) made the kinds of coaching staff changes they didn't make when they ascended to their posts last offseason," Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Wednesday.
