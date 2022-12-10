5-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announced his intention to play for Ohio State on Wednesday. "What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I could see it," Smith told Hayes Fawcett of On3. "It was obvious from the start with the players, with the coaches, and how they ran practice. I knew that there was no place like it and it was special, and it was a great opportunity I couldn't miss out on."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO