Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Ultimate Guide to 2022-23 College Football Bowl Season
It's officially the most wonderful time of the year. On Friday, college football's bowl season kicks off with the Bahamas Bowl, and it runs through Jan. 9 with the national championship game. This year we have a whopping 42 FBS bowl games to enjoy, and there are several matchups that look like they will make for great games.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Disappointments of the 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season So Far
While men's college basketball teams like Connecticut, Maryland, Mississippi State and Purdue have gotten out to better starts than anyone expected, plenty of others have come nowhere close to living up to the preseason hype. A handful of preseason AP Top 25 teams always sink like a lead balloon. But...
Bleacher Report
5-Star WR Jeremiah Smith Commits to Ohio State; No. 2 Recruit in Class of 2024
5-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith announced his intention to play for Ohio State on Wednesday. "What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I could see it," Smith told Hayes Fawcett of On3. "It was obvious from the start with the players, with the coaches, and how they ran practice. I knew that there was no place like it and it was special, and it was a great opportunity I couldn't miss out on."
Bleacher Report
Illinois DC Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football HC After Jeff Brohm Exit
Purdue named Ryan Walters as its next football head coach on Tuesday. The announcement fills the vacancy created when former head coach Jeff Brohm left for his alma mater Louisville. Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS after spending the past two years as the defensive coordinator at...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Arnett to Be Named Mississippi State HC in Wake of Mike Leach's Death
Mississippi State will reportedly announce defensive coordinator Zach Arnett as its next head football coach following the death of Mike Leach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. It will reportedly be a four-year deal, though Thamel added that terms of the contract have not been finalized. Leach died on Monday...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
UCLA gets approval from California regents to join Big Ten
LOS ANGELES — UCLA is officially heading to the Big Ten Conference after the University of California Board of Regents voted to approve the move. The regents approved the move by an 11-5 vote during a special meeting Wednesday to allow the Bruins to leave the Pacific-12 Conference, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Bleacher Report
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Bleacher Report
Mac Jones and Patriots' Offensive Approach is Going to Ruin Playoff Dreams
In the offensive-driven NFL, the New England Patriots are trying to win the hard way. Monday's 27-13 victory over the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals is a positive step for New England after losing its previous two games against superior competition. But a 7-6 record and tenuous grasp over the AFC's final playoff spot shows how unsteady the team's position currently is based on how half of the roster continues to perform.
Bleacher Report
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings
Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay. The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Bleacher Report
Kliff Kingsbury's Future as Cardinals HC Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Patriots
Amid a disappointing season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be on the hot seat. After Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, his seat may very well be on fire. The Cardinals put forth a lackluster effort in front of their home crowd at State Farm...
Bleacher Report
Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked
Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.
Bleacher Report
5-Star DE Recruit Keon Keeley Commits to Alabama After Previous Pledge to Notre Dame
Highly touted edge-rusher Keon Keeley committed to Alabama on Monday. Keeley is the No. 10 overall player and top-ranked talent at his position in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. He originally committed to Notre Dame before walking back his decision in August. The Crimson Tide are on...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles, Saints' Dennis Allen Not Believed to Be on 'Shaky Ground'
Two NFC South coaches are reportedly in a solid position when it comes to job security ahead of the 2023 season. "I do not get the sense that the two other disappointing coaches in the NFC South, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and New Orleans' Dennis Allen, are on shaky ground, but it wouldn't surprise me if both of them (assuming they're kept) made the kinds of coaching staff changes they didn't make when they ascended to their posts last offseason," Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Wednesday.
Comments / 0