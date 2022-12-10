Read full article on original website
ARMY VET 1969!!!
3d ago
Look this kid thinks he as good as MAHOMES maybe maybe not but until he plays in the NFL and can handle the riggers of it he needs to just keep the boasting to himself.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
Related
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 2-Word Response To Chiefs Fan
Kansas City Chiefs fans are spoiled by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes makes wizard-like plays on a weekly basis and that didn't change on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He was scrambling out of the pocket and threw a no-look toss to Jerick McKinnon who took it the distance. Here's a...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, others react to Mike Leach’s death
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Willie Gay, Jr. shared messages after the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Report: NFL Veteran Quarterback May Not Return To Team After Recent Demotion
Marcus Mariota is out. Desmond Ridder is in. With that decision, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith may have just lost the most experienced quarterback on his roster. Smith informed Mariota that he'll be making a change at quarterback on Thursday. The next day, the Falcons learned Mariota planned ...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze's Game Day Outfit as Sterling Practices Throwing 'Like Her Dada'
Brittany Mahomes is celebrating football Sundays with her little crew. The newly minted mom of two and Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared adorable photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her kids ready to cheer on their dad, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany first showed off newborn son Bronze's game...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Shannon Sharpe Unleashes on Skip Bayless Over Tom Brady Claim, Social Media Goes Wild
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless might need a holiday break. The stars of FS1’s Undisputed got into a heated argument over Tom Brady, which led to an epic outburst from the former NFL tight end and Hall of Famer on live television. For those who may not tune in...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Using Ayahuasca Helped Him Overcome Fear of Death
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave some more insight into how the use of ayahuasca has helped him. When asked by former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk if he feared death, Rodgers admitted that he used to until ayahuasca aided in him getting over that fear:
Bleacher Report
Falcons HC: Marcus Mariota's Injury 'Had Nothing to Do With' Switch to Desmond Ridder
Amid reporters that Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons upon learning Desmond Ridder would be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season, head coach Arthur Smith addressed his status. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Smith said Mariota's decision to have knee surgery "had nothing to do with" the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany
The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence For Health Reasons
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons. His duties will be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news. The...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill Says He Gave Chiefs Chance to Match Dolphins' Contract Offer Before Trade
Tyreek Hill has offered new insight into the discussions that led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Appearing on the Club Shay Shay YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 3:40 mark), Hill said he approached the Chiefs about what the Dolphins were offering him for a contract extension and they decided to trade him rather than try to match the proposal.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 15 Released
With four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, five teams can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers can become the first team to claim a division title if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings can win their divisions with a victory or with losses by the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans) and Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets).
Bleacher Report
Intriguing Storylines to Watch for Teams Trending Toward Missing 2022 NFL Playoffs
In these late stages of the NFL season, most coverage is rightfully centered on the playoff race. But that understandable focus also makes it easy to overlook some important topics on lower-performing teams. The reason to pay attention is simple, too: They might be part of that postseason chase next...
Bleacher Report
NFL Discusses Making Hits on QBs, Defenseless Players Reviewable or Auto-Ejection
There may be changes coming to the NFL rulebook regarding hits on quarterbacks and defenseless players. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there have been some discussions among league owners that such hits may become reviewable and subject to automatic ejections.
Comments / 1