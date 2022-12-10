ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

ARMY VET 1969!!!
3d ago

Look this kid thinks he as good as MAHOMES maybe maybe not but until he plays in the NFL and can handle the riggers of it he needs to just keep the boasting to himself.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 2-Word Response To Chiefs Fan

Kansas City Chiefs fans are spoiled by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes makes wizard-like plays on a weekly basis and that didn't change on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He was scrambling out of the pocket and threw a no-look toss to Jerick McKinnon who took it the distance. Here's a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Bleacher Report

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Using Ayahuasca Helped Him Overcome Fear of Death

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave some more insight into how the use of ayahuasca has helped him. When asked by former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk if he feared death, Rodgers admitted that he used to until ayahuasca aided in him getting over that fear:
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany

The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
Bleacher Report

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite Leave of Absence For Health Reasons

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for health reasons. His duties will be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news. The...
Bleacher Report

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Tyreek Hill Says He Gave Chiefs Chance to Match Dolphins' Contract Offer Before Trade

Tyreek Hill has offered new insight into the discussions that led to his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins during the offseason. Appearing on the Club Shay Shay YouTube show with Shannon Sharpe (starts at 3:40 mark), Hill said he approached the Chiefs about what the Dolphins were offering him for a contract extension and they decided to trade him rather than try to match the proposal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 15 Released

With four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, five teams can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers can become the first team to claim a division title if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings can win their divisions with a victory or with losses by the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans) and Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets).
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Intriguing Storylines to Watch for Teams Trending Toward Missing 2022 NFL Playoffs

In these late stages of the NFL season, most coverage is rightfully centered on the playoff race. But that understandable focus also makes it easy to overlook some important topics on lower-performing teams. The reason to pay attention is simple, too: They might be part of that postseason chase next...
Bleacher Report

NFL Discusses Making Hits on QBs, Defenseless Players Reviewable or Auto-Ejection

There may be changes coming to the NFL rulebook regarding hits on quarterbacks and defenseless players. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there have been some discussions among league owners that such hits may become reviewable and subject to automatic ejections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy