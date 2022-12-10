On November 21, Badin (NC) Volunteer Fire Department took delivery of a new 2022 Pierce Saber Custom Fire Engine, the department announced on its Facebook page. “This truck was designed from the ground up over a two-year process to better serve our members and community. The color scheme was chosen to be similar to our original 1937 Ford Fire Engine, which is silver in color. We will be training with it and placing equipment on it with anticipation to have it in service before the first of the year. We encourage anyone and everyone to come by and see it!”

BADIN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO