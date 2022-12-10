Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Gray skies don't dampen spirits at Statesville Corvette Club toy drive
While the skies were gray Sunday, the spirits of the members of the Statesville Corvette Club were bright as a pile of toys continued to grow. The club held its annual Christmas toy drive Sunday for Harmony-based Matthew 25 Ministries. Matthew 25 was founded more than a dozen years ago...
Go Blue Ridge
The Krispy Kreme on Blowing Rock Road has officially closed it's doors for good
According to a sign left out front "regretfully, this Krispy Kreme Shop has permanently closed." It then directs people to a store in Winston-Salem. "As we continue to implement our omni-channel model to better serve our guests and achieve long-term growth, we have closed our Boone, NC shop location. It is a privilege to be part of the Boone Community and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty."
qcnews.com
Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa Claus
Though the skies were a bit gray, and the weather a little chilly, it was a beautiful Sunday afternoon for the Statesville Christmas Parade, an event that has delighted young and old for generations.
Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Badin (NC) Volunteer Fire Department Receives Delivery of New Truck
On November 21, Badin (NC) Volunteer Fire Department took delivery of a new 2022 Pierce Saber Custom Fire Engine, the department announced on its Facebook page. “This truck was designed from the ground up over a two-year process to better serve our members and community. The color scheme was chosen to be similar to our original 1937 Ford Fire Engine, which is silver in color. We will be training with it and placing equipment on it with anticipation to have it in service before the first of the year. We encourage anyone and everyone to come by and see it!”
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
The Blend in Thomasville facing multi-day closure after series of crashes takes out power
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville coffee shop remains in the dark days after a Saturday string of crashes left the business without power and without an easy fix. While power had returned to the other businesses in the strip shopping center by Monday morning, The Blend was not so lucky. During the crash, a […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book
Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
WBTV
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some TikTok videos are getting hundreds and thousands of views, sounding the alarm on people you might see flagging down cars on Interstate 85 exit ramps in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties. Police and local leaders tell WBTV they have heard similar stories and are warning...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Walking And Biking Trail Opening Soon Near Morganton Thanks To Help From Community
MORGANTON, N.C. — A massive effort is underway near Morganton to save nature and allow people to enjoy it. Not long from now, the Oak Hill Community Park will be opening to the public. Andrew Kota is the Executive Director of Foothills Conservancy. The non-profit is in the process...
Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
WBTV
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
scoopcharlotte.com
Over 45 Guy Gifts to Help with Your Annual Holiday Dilemma
Let’s Hear It for the Girls Who Have to Shop for the Boys. Men are always the hardest to shop for on our list. Ask a man what he wants for the holidays and if he doesn’t have something outrageous on his list (new car) chances are he’ll say he has everything he needs. So for the men in your life, we’ve pulled together some gifts from the Charlotte shops that he’s sure to love.
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man competes in reality television Moonshine competition
DENVER – It all started with wine. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, saw a video on YouTube on how to make wine out of Welch’s grape juice, two cups of sugar and bread yeast. From these humble Welch’s grape juice beginnings Calo was chosen to compete on a Discovery Channel reality series, “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” which airs today, Wednesday, Dec. 14 on the Discovery Channel.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Charged With Break-In At Alexander Central High School
A Morganton man has been charged following a break-in at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. Sunday, around 7pm, two subjects were clearly shown on video inside the school. Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman say the pair were able to get away with some cash from teacher’s desks and some other items.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Investigating Break-In At Alexander Central High School…Updated
The Taylorsville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these two subjects. They are wanted for a Breaking and Entering at Alexander Central High School. The photos shown were taken around 7pm the evening of Sunday, December 11. Multiple items were stolen. If you have any information,...
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
