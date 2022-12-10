ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Blue Ridge

The Krispy Kreme on Blowing Rock Road has officially closed it's doors for good

According to a sign left out front "regretfully, this Krispy Kreme Shop has permanently closed." It then directs people to a store in Winston-Salem. "As we continue to implement our omni-channel model to better serve our guests and achieve long-term growth, we have closed our Boone, NC shop location. It is a privilege to be part of the Boone Community and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty."
BOONE, NC
qcnews.com

Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
CONOVER, NC
WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Badin (NC) Volunteer Fire Department Receives Delivery of New Truck

On November 21, Badin (NC) Volunteer Fire Department took delivery of a new 2022 Pierce Saber Custom Fire Engine, the department announced on its Facebook page. “This truck was designed from the ground up over a two-year process to better serve our members and community. The color scheme was chosen to be similar to our original 1937 Ford Fire Engine, which is silver in color. We will be training with it and placing equipment on it with anticipation to have it in service before the first of the year. We encourage anyone and everyone to come by and see it!”
BADIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book

Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.
STATESVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
HICKORY, NC
WRAL News

Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
SALISBURY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Over 45 Guy Gifts to Help with Your Annual Holiday Dilemma

Let’s Hear It for the Girls Who Have to Shop for the Boys. Men are always the hardest to shop for on our list. Ask a man what he wants for the holidays and if he doesn’t have something outrageous on his list (new car) chances are he’ll say he has everything he needs. So for the men in your life, we’ve pulled together some gifts from the Charlotte shops that he’s sure to love.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man competes in reality television Moonshine competition

DENVER – It all started with wine. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, saw a video on YouTube on how to make wine out of Welch’s grape juice, two cups of sugar and bread yeast. From these humble Welch’s grape juice beginnings Calo was chosen to compete on a Discovery Channel reality series, “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” which airs today, Wednesday, Dec. 14 on the Discovery Channel.
DENVER, NC

