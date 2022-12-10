Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa Is in ‘Constant Communication’ With Jack Harlow and May Be Dating Him
Jack Harlow, an artist who famously wrote and named a track after Dua Lipa with her blessing, may be getting the chance to date his dream girl after all. Page Six reports that the two met in person at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles on December 3 and have been in “constant communication” ever since. The outlet described her as “quite smitten” by the 24-year-old rapper.
Billie Eilish Reveals Natural Hair Colour In Adorable Childhood Video
Billie Eilish's age has always been a talking point, being just 16 when she rose to mega-stardom with her debut EP in 2017. Yet, even at that age, Billie was already sporting an ever-changing shade of grey, lilac, blue hair with a fully-bleached base. Then came the iconic black and green hair that ignited a trend. And who could forget her Marilyn Monroe moment when she went all blonde bombshell?
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Jennifer Aniston Reveals What ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Is Really Like To Work With
After the iconic Friends reunion, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the cast have been giving more interviews about their time working on the show. A particular interview that’s getting a lot of buzz is the one Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow had with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show podcast.
Lisa Kudrow Says Seeing Friends Costars’ Bodies Triggered Her Insecurity
Lisa Kudrow revealed a somewhat heartbreaking truth about her time filming Friends. The actress, who played the hilarious, beloved Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom, said during an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast that she became insecure about her body for the first time due to the show. 'I thought I...
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
See Jessie James Decker Stun In A Sheer Top And Short Shorts
Jessie James Decker is pulling out all the stops for her The Woman I've Become tour. Not only is she wowing fans with her incredible vocals and performances, but she's also giving them a look at her incredible style. During one of her most recent shows, Decker took to the...
Miley Cyrus’ 'Emo' Hairstyle Is Transporting Us Back To The Early Noughties Era
Former emo kids of the early Noughties, it's our time (again) because Miley Cyrus has only gone and resurrected an iconic hairstyle of the era. Yes, the deep side-parted, half-face covering look is back. Say it with me, now: 'It's not a phase, mum!'. And speaking of mum, with Cyrus'...
‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans gear up for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer
Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix this Thursday (15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth...
Lady Gaga Recreates The 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance In Tuxedo Shorts
Lady Gaga gave herself a mod makeover to join the Wednesday social media craze. The pop star put her spin on a TikTok trend related to the Netflix hit, where users dubbed her 2011 track 'Bloody Mary' over Jenna Ortega's fan-favourite dance from the show. The black-and-white clip begins with...
What Really Went Down During That White Lotus Finale?
We finally know whose bodies wash ashore in The White Lotus season 2 finale, and while the answer is twistedly satisfying—it does involve Jennifer Coolidge and a gun, after all—a new, arguably more vexing question has arisen to take its place: What exactly did Daphne and Ethan do on that island?
Selena Gomez Responded to a TikTok Explaining Why She Was ‘Always Skinny’ Dating Justin Bieber
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. One emoji can say a lot. Selena Gomez made headlines yesterday when she left a surprise comment on a TikTok shared by a fan account, @donttellmymomma.fr, about why Gomez was “always skinny” while dating Justin Bieber. Bieber and Gomez were in an on-off relationship for 10 years, which ended for good in spring 2018. Bieber went on to start dating and ultimately marry model Hailey Baldwin in June 2018.
Lily Collins On Why She Publicly Shares Personal Battles ‘Considered Shameful Or Confusing’
Lily Collins suffered from an eating disorder in her teens. Her role in 2017 movie To The Bone, about a young woman suffering from anorexia nervosa, prompted her to open up about her own medical battle. Now, the 33-year-old has explained her reasons for publicly sharing personal battles that other...
Jennifer Coolidge Shares the Body Polish She Loves for Bright Skin (And It’s on Sale!)
Jennifer Coolidge is having a moment, and we are here for it. Thanks in part to her brilliance as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s White Lotus, the 61-year-old seems to be at the pinnacle of her career. And did we mention she looks amazing, too? Lucky for us, the star recently revealed that she uses Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish to achieve a smooth, glowing complexion.
Jennifer Lawrence Responds To Backlash Over Action Hero Interview
Jennifer Lawrence has responded to backlash after she claimed Katniss from The Hunger Games was one of the original female action heroes. The 32-year-old actor recently took part in Variety's Actors on Actors interview, sitting with Viola Davis. She touched on the dystopian film franchise, with the first movie coming out 10 years ago in 2021, and the impact she thinks her character had.
Emily Blunt Calls Reaction to Tom Cruise Story ‘Ludicrous’ and Clarifies Comments
Emily Blunt is out here clarifying a comment she made about her co-star Tom Cruise. But let's rewind a moment in the event that you missed this non-drama. Emily did an interview with the Smartless podcast and chatted about working with Tom on Edge of Tomorrow in 2014. Turns out they had to wear enormous suits for the movie, and Emily said that Tom called her a “p***y” when she got stressed and cried.
How Emily Ratajkowski Feels About Pete Davidson as They Reportedly Are ‘Getting More Serious’
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's surprise month-plus-long romance is getting a little more serious this holiday season. People reports that while Ratajkowski and Davidson haven't been photographed out together much since their big NBA date, they have been regularly spending time with each other on the down low. All is going very well, a source close to Ratajkowski explained.
Celine's Clumpy Lashes And Liner Brought Indie Sleaze Into 2022
Armed with a crowd of off-beat A-list icons, including the inimitable Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince, staged at LA's music mecca, The Wiltern, and soundtracked by the likes of Jack White and The Strokes, Celine's off-schedule Winter '23 show was a tour de force of indie nostalgia. Ushering in a...
The White Lotus Season Two Is A Masterpiece On Misogyny
Please, don’t let it be Tanya. Heading into the gripping finale of season two and the unveiling of the body in the ocean, my main feeling is one of not being ready to let go of Jennifer Coolidge’s vile-rich-white-woman character. (Ironic, since Tanya really wasn’t ready to, and shouldn’t have, let go of that yacht railing.) Yes, she’s vulgar, she’s disgustingly rich, she let Belinda down at the end of season one, and she’s mean to her assistant Portia, but she’s somehow the most likeable character of The White Lotus, despite being the least relatable.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s Joint Guide to Holiday Gifting
Leather and lace. Salty and sweet. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. All unlikely—yet unmatched—pairings. We’ve admittedly been fascinated by the friendship between the two American icons ever since Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party aired back in 2016. Like many duos, the qualities that make them different are just as interesting as those they have in common. After all, they’re both entertainers, albeit of different sorts.
