World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco
Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
Football rumours: Goncalo Ramos could replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again
What the papers sayBenfica striker Goncalo Ramos could be set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo once again, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old, according to the Daily Mail and ESPN. United are said to be keen on making an enquiry about the availability of Ramos during the January transfer window. It would be second time Ramos has replaced former United star Ronaldo, having stepped in for the 37-year-old during the knockout phase of the World Cup.The Sun adds that Erik Ten Hag has been promised “massive funds” to rebuild United, despite the Glazers’ plans to sell the club....
Bleacher Report
Lionel Messi: Argentina's Loss in 2022 World Cup Opener Propelled Run to Final
Argentina's opening match loss to Saudi Arabia was arguably the most stunning on-field development of the 2022 World Cup, but it apparently made the soccer powerhouse stronger ahead of a run to the final. "Internally we were confident that we would make it because we know what we are capable...
Morocco’s intoxicating run shows why the country should host the 2030 World Cup
The moment it became obvious this would not be a regulation evening of association football came around 50 minutes before kick-off. The stadium was barely 10 per cent full, the pitch deserted, and on jogged the French goalkeeping contingent to begin their warm-up. The reaction was deafening, a cacophony of whistles which rang out from the far end where a few thousand Moroccans had packed into the bottom tier. Then came the rest of the French players, and the whistles grew into a murderous screech. There was fury in the air, and things were about to get messy.When they weren’t...
Bleacher Report
Lionel Messi's Trip to World Cup Final Celebrated by Twitter as Argentina Top Croatia
Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday, catapulting the South American champions into the World Cup final for the second time in three tournaments. Messi began the scoring with a 34th-minute penalty after a cagey opening saw Croatia dominate possession. Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković—hero of the...
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Semi-finals
Oh my word, we have a Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé final at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain superstars, joint-top scorers at the tournament, will do battle on Sunday after overcoming Croatia and Morocco, respectively, in their semi-final match-ups. How on Earth can we pass...
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022: Early Guide for Argentina vs. France Final
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has a dream final. Kylian Mbappé and France will try to defend their World Cup crown from 2018. Argentina will try to earn the one thing missing on Lionel Messi's illustrious resume. Sunday's final has everything you could ask for from star power to...
