Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
SFGate
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
SFGate
1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover
BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
The Daily 12-14-22 Plummeting pot prices are killing California farms
Cannabis farms across the state are shutting down as wholesale pot prices have crashed by as much as 95% since California voters legalized weed in 2016, according to SFGATE interviews with over a dozen California cannabis farmers. The farmers said they could get as much as $2,000 for a pound of cannabis in 2016. Today, they’re lucky to get $400 — and some pot is selling for as little as $100 a pound. People like Brandon Wheeler, a third-generation cannabis farmer, say this drop in revenue has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal weed. Now, Wheeler's leaving the family business after 20 years at the helm. Economists have been predicting legalization would cause a drop in wholesale prices since states first began discussing cannabis reform, but farmers say California’s government has made the problem worse than it has to be.
CHP commander found dead in Tennessee months after husband killed in homicide
A CHP captain in the Sutter-Yuba area was found dead in the state of Tennessee, officials said. Her death comes months after her husband's shooting death
SFGate
Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
Comments / 0