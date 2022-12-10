ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Poll: Florida GOP voters prefer DeSantis over Trump

By Andrew Powell
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uV38F_0jeMhJlc00
President Donald Trump (right) listens as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about the coronavirus response Tuesday, April 28, 2020, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Evan Vucci / AP

(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump may have a battle on his hands in the 2024 Republican primaries, after polls show voters in Florida and elsewhere favor Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the 2024 presidential GOP nominee. DeSantis has not said he plans to run.

The Sunshine State governor’s popularity has grown exponentially since first taking office in 2019, especially after Florida’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic offered a haven from lockdowns and restrictions, and DeSantis’ no nonsense leadership style became a hit with conservatives.

According to a poll by GOP firm Ragnar Research Partners, DeSantis has a “favorable” view with 86% of Republican voters and only a 10% “unfavorable” view from voters.

By comparison, Trump lagged DeSantis with a 48% “very favorable” rating, a 70% overall approval, and a 26% disapproval.

The firm’s pollster, Chris Perkins, noted that when it came to job approval, “DeSantis and [Sen. Marco] Rubio both have very strong job approval ratings among Republican primary voters and it’s very clear they do not like [President Joe] Biden.”

Ragnar Research Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

The Hinckley Institute of Politics and Deseret News in Utah conducted their own poll and found that in a hypothetical presidential race in Utah, DeSantis held a comfortable lead with 24.2% support. Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney was second with 16.4% support, and Trump came in third at 14.6%.

The recent re-election of DeSantis saw the governor defeat his opponent, Democrat Charlie Crist, by 20 points. DeSantis also won Miami-Dade County, a historically blue district.

Comments / 3

jessica veltri
4d ago

desantis and trump are basically one in the same. Florida needs someone and it may as well be the governor. trump is crashing and burning and President Biden is doing very well. anyone who says anything about Britney Griner needs to look at what was said by Paul Whelan's brother. I sincerely hope desantis learns a little humility, loses some corruption, fixes Florida and helps take out the trash in West Palm! Biden 2024!!!💙💙💙

Reply(1)
3
David Nail
2d ago

just saying this will probably be looking at a Federal indictment for his little bowl hockey that he did with the migrants to Martha's Vineyard plus the other law since he's going on for misappropriating funds to do that so but he's just nothing but a younger Trump to begin with so why would anybody want to go down that road and he may have the people in Florida blindsided but the rest of the United States see you soon for what he is

Reply
2
Related
floridapolitics.com

Anthony Sabatini wins Lake GOP Chair

This makes him eligible to run for state chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Former Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, has won election as Lake County Republican Party Chair. He unseated a former ally, and is now eligible to run for state Chair. “Honored to be voted in...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

Eight Pennsylvania GOP senators urge Toomey to support cannabis banking

(The Center Square) – Several Pennsylvania Senate Republicans are encouraging U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to support legislation designed for helping cannabis businesses gain access to financial and insurance services. While progress has been made on the state level, federal action is seen by the Republicans as key. A standalone bill, the SAFE Banking Act, had passed several times in the House, but failed to gain traction in the Senate. Working...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Raffensperger calls on Georgia lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs

(The Center Square) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants state lawmakers to relegate general election runoffs to the history books. "Georgia is one of the only states in [the] country with a General Election Runoff," Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a Wednesday press release. "We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Florida ranks No. 1 in parent-led education

(The Center Square) – Florida ranked first in the United States for parental involvement in education, according to the Center for Education Reform’s Parent Power Index. The index is released annually and measures the policies that exist in each state. Those policies are ranked by whether they allowed parental choice in what their child’s education would be, and if the needs of the student and their families were considered first. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

North Dakota joins others in banning TikTok from state devices

(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has joined other governors in banning the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices. The governor's order also prohibits employees from using the app while connected to the state's network. The North Dakota Information Technology, the state's IT department, will oversee the control of the ban, according to Burgum. "Protecting citizens' data is our top priority, and our IT professionals...
WISCONSIN STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the special session on the troubled property insurance market and other issues, state House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell urged lawmakers to expand the call of the session because “Floridians are hurting.” But her attempt was rejected by the Republican-led state House. Both House and Senate chambers have supermajorities following the […] The post ‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Legislator rebukes Ohio board’s resolution rejecting proposed Title IX changes

(The Center Square) – A state lawmaker said he will fight an Ohio Board of Education resolution that rebukes the Biden administration’s plan to incorporate LGBTQ+ protections into Title IX. The Ohio State School Board of Education passed a resolution, 10-7 with one abstention, criticizing President Joe Biden’s plan to bypass the legislative process with LGBTQ+ protections in potential federal rules and Title IX protections. Biden, earlier in the day, signed federal legislation offering protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. ...
OHIO STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida GOP’s insurance reforms — which would give another $1 billion subsidy to the carriers while restricting policyholders’ ability to sue them and still won’t lower premiums anytime soon — passed the Florida Senate on Tuesday. Members of the minority party lamented that the bill would tie policyholders’ hands in fights with insurance companies […] The post FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate. But he said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida state senators approve property insurance bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State senators closed out their second day of the special session passing a massive home insurance bill that will lower the number of policyholders for last-resort insurer Citizens. It gets rid of attorney fees and ends your right to assign benefits to a third party. There’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Biden's Teamsters bailout sets bad precedent, group says

(The Center Square) – With the Teamsters union receiving a significant pension bailout from the federal government, Illinois taxpayers will now be paying for both public and private pension systems. Last week, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would use nearly $36 billion to stabilize the Teamsters union...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

18 AGs, others file briefs in case supporting parental rights in schools

(The Center Square) – Eighteen attorneys general led by Montana's Austin Knudsen filed an amicus brief with an appeals court in support of parental rights in school in a case filed by Parents Defending Education against Linn-Mar School District in Iowa. Represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, PDE sued in August in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Iowa, Cedar Rapids Division, arguing Linn Mar’s policy to withhold information about children from their parents is unconstitutional. PDE asked the court to issue a preliminary...
IOWA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Wrapping Up the Year End Outlook in Florida Real Estate

Waterfront living.Photo byZachary Vessels on Pexels. The year has been quite turbulent, causing the U.S. economy to head toward a pasta-bowl-shaped recession, and Florida is not behind in this downturn. However, in an economic report, the Director of the UCF Institute for Economic Forecasting, Sean Snaith, predicts that the pasta-bowl recession in Florida may not be easy to digest.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Michigan redistricting committee sues Legislature for $3.1 million

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Committee has sued the Legislature in the Court of Claims, asking for $3.1 million to fund its 2023 operations to fight lawsuits and pay salaries. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure to create an independent panel to redraw political boundaries every 10 years. The 13-member committee concluded drawing maps, first used in the Nov. 8 midterm, and now it's defending against lawsuits. Before the committee, lawmakers drew political boundaries. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

State audit raises new questions about Wisconsin’s coronavirus supplemental spending

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers’ office dictated where to spend most of Wisconsin’s $5.7 billion in supplemental coronavirus relief money without writing down or tracking how he came to those decisions. A new report from the Legislative Audit Bureau dings the governor for a lack of transparency. “Our request included initial funding requests, agendas and minutes of the meetings that discussed the use of the funds, planning worksheets,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy