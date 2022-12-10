ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

By Sean Keeley
 4 days ago
The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election . Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe.

Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies , controversies , scandals , and just completely weird statements . Things were best summed up by Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who said the campaign was “like a plane crash into a train wreck that rolled into a dumpster fire. And an orphanage. Then an animal shelter.”

And yet, in spite of that, Walker seemed to feel pretty confident that he would win Johnson County, where his home town of Wrightsville is located. While the former Georgia Bulldogs star did carry the county, wining just under 74 percent of the vote, he was reportedly “absolutely shocked,” per a former staffer—that he didn’t win 100 percent of the county, a statistical impossibility.

According to The Daily Beast , Walker was so confused by the fact that Johnson County voters actually cast ballots for his opponent, that he told aides to alert local law enforcement.

“I’m gonna call the sheriff and have him find out who didn’t vote for me,” Walker said, according to one aide.

If it were any other Senate candidate from this election cycle, this might be a shocking statement. However, for Walker, its part for the course and just one more sign that he was not prepared or capable of performing the duties of a U.S. Senator.

Comments / 164

AreYouKiddingMe
4d ago

Gonna call law enforcement to figure out who voted against him? Like dude, that is not a thing. But as a police officer Herschel, you should know that🙄😂

Reply(14)
58
Graham Michael Jagger
3d ago

The only thing that he should be shocked about is that he got so many votes in the first place. He wasn't worth one single vote as he had absolutely nothing to offer on any political level at all.

Reply(8)
21
Cynthia Patterson
4d ago

Walker, the people have spoken. They don't won't you and trump has no more use for you!!!

Reply(16)
56
