Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg Township to consider housing development

By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
 4 days ago

A proposed 169-dwelling housing development off Simmons and Ford roads will be the subject of a Perrysburg Township Zoning Commission meeting Monday.

Plans for the Grassy Creek Villas project include 66 one-bedroom units, 80 two-bedroom units, and 23 three-bedroom units on a 30.5-acre tract next to the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve and Belmont Country Club currently zoned for planned unit development, residential. REdevelopers, Lt., of Maumee, is identified as the likely builder.

Kelly Moore, the township’s zoning administrator, said the project has been in the works since September and Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting in the township hall at 26609 Lime City Rd. will be the first step of many required for its approval. More public hearings will be held and the township trustees have ultimate say, Ms. Moore said.

A previous developer advanced a project by the same name at the same site in 2006, Ms. Moore noted.

“For one reason or another it was just never constructed,” Ms. Moore said of the failed project.

Ms. Moore said several calls have come in from residents who want to know more about the project. While the township regularly sends out courtesy notices of such projects to neighbors, she said, it is so early in the process that hadn’t happened yet with Grassy Creek Villas.

“I just started receiving calls and a records request,” she said, noting that there are always a lot of suitors when it comes to developing apartments or multifamily units. “There is concern on density and traffic.”

Joe Schaller, a township trustee, said the development proposal has arisen at a time of great economic development in the township, with companies like First Solar bringing jobs in, and that requires other amenities.

“That has added quite a few employees for them,” Mr. Schaller said. “All those people need housing and restaurants. We need to keep the community growth up with the commercial developers.”

Mr. Schaller said the homes would be marketed to families and is in an ideal location that can serve residents in many ways, including how the township serves the Perrysburg, Eastwood, and Rossford schools.

“It will put a lot residents in a central area,” he said. “It is a nice area that is close to the [I-75] expressway. If they want to go north or south, and if they want to go east or west, it is not far from the Ohio Turnpike and of course uptown and grocery stores and churches. It will be all convenient for that development.”

