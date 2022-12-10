ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

53-man Roster: Cowboys strengthen WR corps vs Texans, await Tyron Smith

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ph7V_0jeMgoKK00

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to rock in their Week 14 contest against the Houston Texans. Carrying a three-game winning streak, Dallas will get some long-awaited help in their quest to reach 10 wins. Entering the season, wide receiver was the biggest question mark on the roster after a (perceived) rough offseason. The Cowboys jettisoned Amari Cooper to Cleveland, lost Cedrick Wilson to Miami and Malik Turner to San Francisco. The club did minimal work to augment the position, signing low-cost vet James Washington and spending a third-round pick on small-school product Jalen Tolbert.

Tolbert hasn’t looked NFL ready yet and Washington suffered three injuries within the first week of training camp, culminating in a broken foot that was supposed to be a 6-8 week injury. It’s now 17 weeks since and he’s finally ready; activated for the first time on Saturday and ready to play on Sunday. Washington takes the roster spot of CB Anthony Brown, who was placed on IR after tearing his Achilles in Week 13’s win. That leaves Dallas with a 52-man roster; one shy of league maximum.

Washington is a speedster, and has been pseudo practicing since before Dak Prescott came back from his thumb injury. The two have had two months to build chemistry, so hopefully he’ll be able to add an element to Dallas’ offense that has been missing. The Cowboys has been reluctant to give Kavontae Turpin much of a workload aside from special teams duties.

The club is elevating just one player from the practice squad this week, offensive tackle Aviante Collins. This is Collins’ third and final activation window, but the expectation is that eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith will be ready to be activated next week, rounding out the roster. For now, Dalls rolls into the in-state matchup with just 53 of 55 potential players eligible for the game, meaning that they will need to name just five players inactive. Here’s a look at the current roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3zTI_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gluuO_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmxrc_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228vWW_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzXgz_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZurAT_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sL2VJ_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zA4WG_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zS5Ga_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBKfq_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJRsX_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4371Sp_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnalM_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpaAQ_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEnoM_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NGbQ_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2andsy_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BVaX_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qSqv_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyMUl_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQ9ya_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEuzD_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhUNE_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nwKL_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5HtG_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKu6t_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oh1EX_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYaOz_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gq01r_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWkIa_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P809f_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FieD_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6xYV_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ocMU_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRj2I_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVBa0_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZRyW_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjivq_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWErm_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYZ6s_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeTna_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X56Kx_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHgJJ_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wC2OU_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLmaG_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhsQb_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9i8Q_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPqLI_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiQrS_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyyLv_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFcdU_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbesF_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFDC3_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rt20y_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YoYYo_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbbBZ_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYzYM_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oAgD_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Esgko_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLrna_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dz7bo_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIc0T_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vbHR_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D4jm_0jeMgoKK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WLXP_0jeMgoKK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Starter Reportedly Done For Season

The Dallas Cowboys' road to a potential Super Bowl berth got a little bit harder with Monday's news. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, "Cowboys OT Terence Steele tore his ACL and is out for the season. He was one of the team’s best linemen and is a big part of their future."
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
VikingsTerritory

Eagles Add 5th Former Viking to Roster

Next to the Buffalo Bulls (+380), the Philadelphia Eagles are sportsbooks’ odds-on favorite (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles hold a 12-1 record through 13 weeks, leading the Minnesota Vikings by two games — plus a tiebreaker — for NFC’s No. 1 seed. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAA

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans

DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy