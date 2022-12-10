ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Zach
3d ago

Saban will start the better of the 2. Saban is there at practice watching them guys develope not us, and again Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time if not the best in CFB. We fans don't get to see what happens at practice everyone might like that Ty dude but if he don't out play Milroe in front of Saban, Milroe will start. I have faith in Saban and trust his judgement, he will make the right choice and it might be Ty who knows

Tired of liberals
3d ago

Milroe could be the most dynamic QB in the country if he could just get his timing down. He just doesn’t look comfortable in the pocket. Maybe that’ll come with time? Not sure they’ll give him the prep time he needs. One of these two guys will have to hit the ground running.

Kenneth Jones
3d ago

He can't do it by himself I really hope we can have a change of attitude Get the Bama factor back !!and get some Great College Coaches who can coach these players up we have the talent but lack luster coaching and fyi I'm a former college OL myself

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room

Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Alabama Basketball Star: 'We're Becoming A Basketball School'

Alabama athletics is undeniably associated most with Nick Saban's juggernaut football program. However, the men's basketball team is also commanding attention this season. The Crimson Tide have catapulted to No. 4 in the nation following an 8-1 start. Along with defeating Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans, they have two wins over teams (North Carolina and Houston) that entered the matchup ranked No. 1.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

Watch Alabama vs. Memphis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

The #4 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Memphis Tigers at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Crimson Tide didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Houston Cougars this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 win. Forward Noah Clowney (16 points) was the top scorer for Bama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE

