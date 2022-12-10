Saban will start the better of the 2. Saban is there at practice watching them guys develope not us, and again Saban is one of the greatest coaches of all time if not the best in CFB. We fans don't get to see what happens at practice everyone might like that Ty dude but if he don't out play Milroe in front of Saban, Milroe will start. I have faith in Saban and trust his judgement, he will make the right choice and it might be Ty who knows
Milroe could be the most dynamic QB in the country if he could just get his timing down. He just doesn’t look comfortable in the pocket. Maybe that’ll come with time? Not sure they’ll give him the prep time he needs. One of these two guys will have to hit the ground running.
He can't do it by himself I really hope we can have a change of attitude Get the Bama factor back !!and get some Great College Coaches who can coach these players up we have the talent but lack luster coaching and fyi I'm a former college OL myself
