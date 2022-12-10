Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Microsoft Authenticator watchOS app to be discontinued in January
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you use the Microsoft Authenticator app on yourApple Watch, be prepared to look for an alternative starting January 2023. Yet another companion app is leaving the Apple Watch, and this time it's the...
Apple Insider
Eve rolling out Matter firmware update for some HomeKit products
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Eve has started the rollout of an optional firmware update to support Matter on Apple devices, butHomekit-only users aren't being left behind. People who have the Thread-enabled versions of Eve Energy, Eve Door &...
Apple Insider
How to use macOS startup keyboard commands to boot or recover
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If your Mac is having problems, macOS has multiple keyboard combinations that you can hold to recover your system, start in safe mode, run diagnostics, and more. Here's how to use them. Apple's macOS...
Apple Insider
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger review: Clever & superfluous multi-device battery
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Satechi's Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is both a perfect multi-purpose travel gadget and an overpriced power bank, all-in-one. Satechi is a reliable accessory maker creating functional gadgets, but this Duo Wireless Chargermight be...
Apple Insider
Deal: M1 Mac mini now $599 with free expedited shipping
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's M1 Mac mini is now on sale for $599 (that's $100 off) at B&H Photo with free expedited shipping anywhere in the contiguous U.S. The M1 Mac mini is the perfect entry point...
Apple Insider
Twitter's new moneymaking scheme is a giant violation of Apple's App Store guidelines
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter reportedly plans on forcing users to opt into personalized ads & location tracking, and also wants to sell phone numbers to increase revenue — and Apple won't be happy if they do either.
Apple Insider
Apple's GymKit: A promise to exercise mavens, still unrealized
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple unveiled GymKit in 2017 which allows users to connect anApple Watch to gym equipment directly for better metrics on both sides. After a strong debut, it's faded into near-obscurity. "We're enabling - for...
Apple Insider
Apple could lose all App Store revenue in EU and only take 1% hit
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Side-loading and alternative app stores won't affect Apple's bottom line by much, and in fact, could improve its stock thanks to regulatory backoff — at least according to Morgan Stanley. Apple is allegedly...
Apple Insider
Apple Store website hit with two brief outages
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Apple Store website has experienced brief outages for some users in major city centers across the United States during the busy holiday season. There isn't an Apple Store category on the company's system...
Apple Insider
Save $150 on Apple's M1 Mac mini with 512GB SSD at Amazon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The lowest price on Apple's M1 Mac mini with 512GB storage is back at Amazon, matching the retailer's Black Friday deal. While supplies last, holiday shoppers can pick up the 512GB Mac mini with...
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.2 now available with external display support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Freeform and external display support are the headlining features for iPadOS 16.2. Both features were announced duringWWDC 2022 but didn't make the initial release. The iPadOS 16.2 release offers some further refinements to Stage...
Apple Insider
Apple surprises musicians with Mac Studio dream desk giveaway
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple partnered with YouTuber Jonathan Morrison to give away a massiveMac Studio desk setup to a creator of his choosing. Morrison tweeted the news on Monday, saying Apple reached out to him and asked...
Apple Insider
Apple releases AirTag firmware update 2.0.36
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released an update forAirTag with unknown fixes and improvements, bringing the tracker to version 2.0.36. The AirTag is a quarter-sized tracking device that can be used to find lost items, and isn't...
Apple Insider
Samsung firing up new smartphone chip division to fight Apple dominance
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung's Mobile Experience business has formed a team to develop a new smartphone application processor, likely to better compete withApple Silicon. The company currently relies on the Samsung System LSI division for Exynos chips...
Apple Insider
Apple TV owners report issues with exiting YouTube app
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — SomeApple TV set-top box owners have recently discovered a bug with the YouTube app on it, and it's not clear why or how it started. Users have reported on Reddit and Twitter that when...
Apple Insider
Get Apple's loaded M2 MacBook Air with 24GB RAM for $1,899, in stock now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's high-end M2 MacBook Air with 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD is $200 off and in stock with free expedited shipping. The upgraded 2022 MacBook Air features the line's most robust M2...
Apple Insider
Get a MacBook Air for only $719 with B&H's Payboo Card
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H has issued steeper discounts on Apple M1 and M2 MacBook Air models, with a bonus 10% back with the Payboo Card. B&H's Mac prices have plunged as the retailer issues last-minute holiday discounts...
Apple Insider
Steve Jobs signed letter & Apple IIc prototype heads to auction
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An auction featuring artifacts from Apple's history is closing on Tuesday, with a typed and signed letter fromSteve Jobs, a Apple IIc prototypes, an original Mac motherboard, and lights bearing the Apple logo. Set...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds first developer beta for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has seeded the first betas ofiOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 to developers, renewing the beta software process. Developers can download the latest builds by taking part in the beta...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.3 beta includes support for physical security keys
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It will be possible to sign into an Apple ID using a physical security key as a second factor starting iniOS 16.3. Apple restarted the beta process on Wednesday with the first beta of...
Comments / 0