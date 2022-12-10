A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau for the first time examined a digitized version of the 1936 Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation map of Worcester, which delineated areas of the city which were less “desirable” due in large part to their racial and economic makeup. In comparing the map to present-day data from the American Community Survey, a pattern can be seen in that the neighborhoods redlined by HOLC are still poorer and have a higher population of residents of color today.

