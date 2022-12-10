Read full article on original website
Mario R. Garcia, fugitive wanted in 1991 Attleboro homicide, captured in Guatemala
A fugitive wanted in connection with a 1991 Attleboro homicide was found and arrested Wednesday in Guatemala where he was living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm, police said. Mario R. Garcia, who was on the Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted fugitives list, was arrested Wednesday in Iztapa,...
Amber Buckner identified by DA as woman found dead behind Stoughton home
Norfolk County authorities said Tuesday that they had identified a 40-year-old woman as the person found dead at Stoughton home earlier in the day and were searching for a suspect in her apparent overnight slaying. By email, a spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office identified the woman as Amber...
Lowell police say vehicle struck adult male near Lincoln Elementary
Lowell police have so far identified the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle near Lincoln Elementary School on Wednesday as an adult male. Officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision just before 8:15 a.m., Lowell police said in a statement. Police temporarily closed down part of Chelmsford Street between Lincoln Street and Nottingham Street, which has since been lifted.
Stabbing of 3 women in a Medford home prompts large police response, reports say
Medford police responded to a reported triple stabbing of three women at a home on Doane Street late Monday night, prompting a large police presence. “I just heard, like, screams and stuff and it was bad so I opened up the window to see what was going on. A minute later the cops get here, flying down the street,” neighbor Benjamin Javiar said to Boston 25 News.
Boston police looking for suspect in assault that left victim needing brain surgery
After a November assault left a victim requiring brain surgery, the Boston police are looking for the public’s help identifying the alleged assailant. On Nov. 5 at 1:49 a.m., police arrived at 279 Tremont St. to find a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
Convicted felon sentenced for bringing loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport
A man with a felony conviction on drug charges among others was sentenced for bringing a loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport back in Sept. 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Sanusie M. Kabba, 37, of Stoughton was sentenced on Dec. 8 to...
DA identifies William Snelbaker of Boston as pedestrian struck in Tewksbury
Officials have confirmed the identity of a Boston man who was fatally struck while attempting to cross the street last week in Tewksbury. According to a preliminary investigation, around 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 9, pedestrian William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston, was struck in the road by a 31-year-old driver of a Lexus sedan who was traveling north, the Middlesex District Attorney said.
Worcester Police Department, Santa deliver toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House
On Tuesday, the Worcester Police Department donated hundreds of toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House as part of its annual holiday toy gifting. Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent and Santa Claus led a parade of public safety vehicles, along with the Worcester Railers HC mascot Trax, from Worcester Regional Airport down to Why Me & Sherry’s House to deliver the toys Tuesday.
Woman found dead in Stoughton in apparent homicide
Massachusetts State Police and the Stoughton Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead near 743 Park St. in Stoughton, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. The woman was found in what officials describe as an “outbuilding” on the property.
Boston city councilors vote ‘yes’ on task force to study reparations
Boston city councilors unanimously voted to establish a task force to study reparations for African Americans aimed toward addressing the city’s history of anti-Blackness at a Boston City Council meeting Wednesday. The original ordinance which was filed by City Councilor At-Large Julia Meija last February aims to create a...
Kyle Fitta, accused of beating Auburn gas station clerks, found dangerous, held without bail
A North Dighton man accused of attacking two clerks at a gas station in Auburn and then leaving and crashing into a motorist who he then also attacked was ordered held without bail following a dangerousness hearing. Worcester Superior Court Judge Sharon Donatelle ordered Kyle J. Fitta, 30, to be...
Healey, Driscoll tease Mass. community events ahead of inauguration
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll will celebrate their historic inauguration next month in a basketball-themed soirée at TD Garden in Boston. But ahead of their swearing-in ceremony and their “Moving the Ball Forward” celebration, the Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee on Wednesday broadly announced the “Team Up Massachusetts” initiative.
Is Paxlovid effective against COVID? Mass General Brigham looks at data
Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, made headlines when it caused some COVID-19 cases to rebound, including President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. But was it effective against hospitalizations?. Mass General Brigham researchers looked at data from 45,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the outpatient setting from January to July 2022...
Family Health Center of Worcester has hired 23 employees following layoffs, resignations
In October, Family Health Center of Worcester employees described a bleak atmosphere where their colleagues were choosing to resign after 35 employees were laid off and 15 were furloughed a month prior. On Monday, President and CEO Louis Brady said in a statement that the non profit has made real...
Proposal creating a commission to study reparations in Boston before City Council
Boston city councilors are scheduled to consider Wednesday a proposal establishing a commission to study reparations and author a report with specific ideas to address historical inequalities. Councilors Julia Mejia and Tania Fernandes Anderson sponsored the ordinance, and argued in the proposal that Boston must reconcile with its history of...
Single family residence sells in Truro for $1.7 million
Maurer Gregory Ft acquired the property at 14 Ryder Beach Road, Truro, from Llc Nostrovia on Nov. 17, 2022, for $1,710,000 which represents a price per square foot of $990. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Single-family house sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Laura Scheinfein and Ryan Walsh acquired the property at 4A Whittier Street, Worcester, from Erickson Rivera perez on Nov. 15, 2022, for $385,000 which represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,348-square-foot lot. These nearby...
How 1930s redlining is still affecting Worcester’s neighborhoods
A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau for the first time examined a digitized version of the 1936 Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation map of Worcester, which delineated areas of the city which were less “desirable” due in large part to their racial and economic makeup. In comparing the map to present-day data from the American Community Survey, a pattern can be seen in that the neighborhoods redlined by HOLC are still poorer and have a higher population of residents of color today.
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland
There was a $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Rockland on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $1 million prize was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” lottery scratch game, and the winning ticket was sold from Station Liquors. There were also three $100,000 prizes sold...
