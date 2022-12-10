ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Lowell police say vehicle struck adult male near Lincoln Elementary

Lowell police have so far identified the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle near Lincoln Elementary School on Wednesday as an adult male. Officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision just before 8:15 a.m., Lowell police said in a statement. Police temporarily closed down part of Chelmsford Street between Lincoln Street and Nottingham Street, which has since been lifted.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

DA identifies William Snelbaker of Boston as pedestrian struck in Tewksbury

Officials have confirmed the identity of a Boston man who was fatally struck while attempting to cross the street last week in Tewksbury. According to a preliminary investigation, around 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 9, pedestrian William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston, was struck in the road by a 31-year-old driver of a Lexus sedan who was traveling north, the Middlesex District Attorney said.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Police Department, Santa deliver toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House

On Tuesday, the Worcester Police Department donated hundreds of toys to Why Me & Sherry’s House as part of its annual holiday toy gifting. Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent and Santa Claus led a parade of public safety vehicles, along with the Worcester Railers HC mascot Trax, from Worcester Regional Airport down to Why Me & Sherry’s House to deliver the toys Tuesday.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Woman found dead in Stoughton in apparent homicide

Massachusetts State Police and the Stoughton Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead near 743 Park St. in Stoughton, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. The woman was found in what officials describe as an “outbuilding” on the property.
STOUGHTON, MA
MassLive.com

Healey, Driscoll tease Mass. community events ahead of inauguration

Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll will celebrate their historic inauguration next month in a basketball-themed soirée at TD Garden in Boston. But ahead of their swearing-in ceremony and their “Moving the Ball Forward” celebration, the Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee on Wednesday broadly announced the “Team Up Massachusetts” initiative.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Is Paxlovid effective against COVID? Mass General Brigham looks at data

Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, made headlines when it caused some COVID-19 cases to rebound, including President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. But was it effective against hospitalizations?. Mass General Brigham researchers looked at data from 45,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the outpatient setting from January to July 2022...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Truro for $1.7 million

Maurer Gregory Ft acquired the property at 14 Ryder Beach Road, Truro, from Llc Nostrovia on Nov. 17, 2022, for $1,710,000 which represents a price per square foot of $990. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
TRURO, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Laura Scheinfein and Ryan Walsh acquired the property at 4A Whittier Street, Worcester, from Erickson Rivera perez on Nov. 15, 2022, for $385,000 which represents a price per square foot of $304. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 5,348-square-foot lot. These nearby...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

How 1930s redlining is still affecting Worcester’s neighborhoods

A report released Monday by the Worcester Regional Research Bureau for the first time examined a digitized version of the 1936 Federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation map of Worcester, which delineated areas of the city which were less “desirable” due in large part to their racial and economic makeup. In comparing the map to present-day data from the American Community Survey, a pattern can be seen in that the neighborhoods redlined by HOLC are still poorer and have a higher population of residents of color today.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy