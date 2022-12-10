Bay Pines VA spreads awareness for the PACT Act

The Lee County Healthcare Center in the Atrium in Fort Myers held an open house to spread awareness about the PACT Act.

Veterans and their loved ones attended the event to learn about the new and expanded health care and benefits options outlined in the PACT Act of 2022, and how those options will help the Department of Veterans Affairs better serve clients.

At the event, veterans had the opportunity to enroll in VA health care, complete their toxic exposure screening and receive assistance with their PACT Act benefits claims.