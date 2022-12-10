Trial continues for man accused of killing his two children

The lead detective on the case testified Friday in the trial of Matthew Beyer.

Beyer is accused of killing his two young children in 2020.

The detective testified that Beyer admitted to using his library card to get into the house and that he saw his children sleeping in their beds.

He described how Beyer said he drove away from the home:

"He's driving at a high rate of speed -- that he went through at least two stop signs. And he's utilizing the butterfly effect to take random various turns. Taking those back roads in a way to speed and stay away from cops."

The trial will continue Monday.