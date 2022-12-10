ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore

Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Does New Jersey Really Have A Hidden Gem Attraction?

One thing is for sure in New Jersey. It's hard to keep anything here a secret, so keeping any destination under the radar is pretty rare. New Jersey is the home of many amazing attractions, not the least of which is the Atlantic Ocean, which crashes its waves on the gorgeous beaches up and down the Jersey Shore. That's a hard attraction to keep a secret.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

LI man dies snowboarding at Big Snow inside NJ’s American Dream

A Long Island man fell backwards while snowboarding at Big Snow inside the American Dream entertainment complex Thursday night. State Police responded to the indoor ski area in the Meadowlands around 9:15 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man who had been snowboarding, Trooper Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5. Sarah Mathews told Newsday her brother, Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews of the Maryland Air National Guard, fell backward and hit his head.
HACKENSACK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Really? – This could be NJ’s official state beverage

New Jersey has an official state bird (Goldfinch,) a state tree (Northern Red Oak,) even an official state dirt and dinosaur (Hadrosaurus foulkii and Downers soil). New Jersey does not, however, have an official state beverage. That may be changing. A group of fourth graders from Cinnaminson Township is advocating...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ commute: Water main break near MetLife Stadium shuts Route 3 lanes

EAST RUTHERFORD — A water main break under Route 3 closed off the eastbound lanes for several hours a water filled the roadway early Wednesday morning. Water shot into the air around 2 a.m when the break first occurred on the eastbound side near MetLife Stadium, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Helicopter footage showed a hole in the eastbound lanes and heavily cracked pavement.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

