Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
Major Website Celebrates This Underrated New Jersey Town
One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently. When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must...
New Jerseys Top Restaurant In 2022 Isn’t What You’d Expect
So this was voted New Jersey's number one best place to eat according to Yelp, and frankly, I'm not totally sure how to feel about it!. New Jersey is home to some pretty amazing food, seriously if it weren't for the slightest bit of self-control I'd easily pack on the pounds with all the options!
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
Does New Jersey Really Have A Hidden Gem Attraction?
One thing is for sure in New Jersey. It's hard to keep anything here a secret, so keeping any destination under the radar is pretty rare. New Jersey is the home of many amazing attractions, not the least of which is the Atlantic Ocean, which crashes its waves on the gorgeous beaches up and down the Jersey Shore. That's a hard attraction to keep a secret.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
WOW, Have You Seen the Magic and Sparkle in Monmouth County, NJ
You know I'm such a nerd with Christmas lights, this house almost made me tear up. It's absolutely gorgeous and fun and you can get out and walk around, I loved it. I can't say it enough, how much I love doing this with my family. Lots of times it's just me and my husband driving around looking at the Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.
LI man dies snowboarding at Big Snow inside NJ’s American Dream
A Long Island man fell backwards while snowboarding at Big Snow inside the American Dream entertainment complex Thursday night. State Police responded to the indoor ski area in the Meadowlands around 9:15 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man who had been snowboarding, Trooper Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5. Sarah Mathews told Newsday her brother, Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews of the Maryland Air National Guard, fell backward and hit his head.
Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger
New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state. We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.
Really? – This could be NJ’s official state beverage
New Jersey has an official state bird (Goldfinch,) a state tree (Northern Red Oak,) even an official state dirt and dinosaur (Hadrosaurus foulkii and Downers soil). New Jersey does not, however, have an official state beverage. That may be changing. A group of fourth graders from Cinnaminson Township is advocating...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
We tried the ‘world’s largest’ go-kart track, soon to open in N.J. Here’s our review.
New Jersey. The home of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor ham, and now... the self-proclaimed world’s largest indoor go-karting course?. Supercharged Entertainment aims to morph the Garden State into the Go-Kart State with a massive new entertainment complex, which opens in Edison on Friday.
When the light poles turn on in the City: Asbury Park, NJ using capital funds for replacements
When the lights go down in the city -- Steve Perry can tell you the rest. In the City of Asbury Park though, some lights have gone down in the city over the last couple of years but it likely won't be for much longer thanks to a pending bond ordinance scheduled to be passed at the next committee meeting on December 21.
False public alarm at Toms River, NJ McDonald’s Tuesday; Red Lobster closing a New Jersey location
Toms River Police have announced the arrest of a man who was in "emotional distress" and announced that his backpack would explode while inside the McDonald's on Hooper Avenue in the Silverton section of the township on Tuesday afternoon. A call came into police around 1:25 pm for a welfare...
The best store in New Jersey you’ve probably never been to
This retail store is open to the public and has 20 locations all over New Jersey. You'll find them from the northern tip to the southern end of the state. The company has 1,923 store locations in 49 states. The company started in 1938 but only recently became a lot...
A New Jersey Shore Town Wants to Make Standing Next to Cars Illegal
I get the intent behind this proposed law, but is it realistic?. Car theft has become a serious concern for New Jerseyans. According to our sister station, NJ101.5, car theft has increased by 20% in the last few years. A town in Monmouth County is taking an interesting approach to tighten up car theft laws, and hopefully put an end to this problem.
Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey
A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
5 Spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Jersey Shore Not to Miss
What a way to bring in the New Year. Family traditions, new beginnings, and fireworks. New Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year that passed and an exciting time to welcome in a New Year. I try to see a fireworks display on New Year's Eve. It's...
This Is How Much You Have To Make To Be Middle Class In New Jersey
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
Is the Worst Traffic in Ocean County on Route 9 in Lakewood, New Jersey
So there are several areas that come to mind when I think about the worst traffic areas in Ocean County. I am also sure that you at home will beg to differ. Over the years of living here, we have seen more and more traffic build up on roadways here in Ocean County.
NJ commute: Water main break near MetLife Stadium shuts Route 3 lanes
EAST RUTHERFORD — A water main break under Route 3 closed off the eastbound lanes for several hours a water filled the roadway early Wednesday morning. Water shot into the air around 2 a.m when the break first occurred on the eastbound side near MetLife Stadium, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Helicopter footage showed a hole in the eastbound lanes and heavily cracked pavement.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0