I-25 again seeing closures between Douglas and Cheyenne after reopening Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 25 was temporarily reopened to traffic across Wyoming earlier on Wednesday, sections are closed again, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday due to winter conditions,...
Laramie Road Update: 287 & I-80 Towards Cheyenne Are Now Closed
Heads up folks, due to the weather condition, 287 towards Fort Collins, and I-80 towards Cheyenne are now closed (as of 12:30 PM). Be sure to always check wyoroad.info or dial 511 for the latest road & travel conditions. You can also get the Wyoming 511 app for updates. Stay...
Multiple Wyoming highways closing due to snow; I-25 closed to some traffic between Cheyenne, Wheatland
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland closed at 11:54 a.m. in both directions due to winter conditions, WYDOT said. Interstate 80 is closed in both...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
Storm closing regional highways
Interstate 80 is closed this morning due to severe weather. The closure was expanded from the Wyoming border east to Ogallala to include North Platte. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is also reporting an accident on I-80, leading to the highway closure. In Cheyenne County, Sheriff Adam Frerichs says...
Laramie County Commissioners and the Mayor of Cheyenne Implement LEVEL 3 East & West Advisory
Laramie County Commissioners and the mayor of Cheyenne have implemented a level 3 East & West Advisory, for all employees residing in Area 3 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, all City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east and west areas should consider sheltering at home, due to unsafe road conditions. Employees who do not reside in these areas are expected to report to work at their normal scheduled time. All employees who are affected by the storm and will not report to work should notify their supervisor.
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
City of Cheyenne to begin annexation process in January
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-imitated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s completely surrounded by the City of Cheyenne. The first annexation area...
Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways
CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
It’s feet of snow as you walk further west
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While we may have dodged a bullet here central Nebraska, such was not the case for folks out west in the panhandle where this week’s winter storm decided to bring an early Christmas gift of much needed moisture. The only problem it was in the form of snow. And lots of it. This week’s winter storm left it’s mark in western and northern areas of the state dumping anywhere from 2 inches in O’Neill to nearly 2 feet near Gordon and Chadron. Basically, the further west you go, the deeper the snow.
Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown declare snow emergency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Due to the predicted weather conditions, which includes heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until...
Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming under blizzard warning
SIDNEY - "Monday is the day to prepare." That's according to the National Weather Service ahead of a prolonged winter storm that's forecast to impact the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming early this week. According to the Department of Transportation in Nebraska and Wyoming, travel should be avoided...
Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard
Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/12/22–12/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
City of Kimball declares snow emergency as winter storm bears down
The City of Kimball has declared a snow emergency ahead of a storm which is forecast to drop as many as 12 inches of snow on the city. The city asks that citizens immediately move their cars off of snow routes. Kimball snow routes are Chestnut Street from 1st Street to 4th Street and 2nd Street from Howard Street to Oak Street. Please keep your vehicle off of these routes through Thursday, December 15th so that city snow crews can keep them clear.
Florida woman dies at Sidney hotel
Authorities are investigating the death of a Florida woman at the Best Western Motel this morning, December 14. At 6:45 a.m. today, December 14, the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office received a report of a person dead at the Best Western Motel in Sidney. The decease has been identified as 55-year-old Tammy Folden of Sommerfield, Fla. Time of death is estimated at 2:04 a.m. Next of kin has been notified.
