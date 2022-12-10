HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While we may have dodged a bullet here central Nebraska, such was not the case for folks out west in the panhandle where this week’s winter storm decided to bring an early Christmas gift of much needed moisture. The only problem it was in the form of snow. And lots of it. This week’s winter storm left it’s mark in western and northern areas of the state dumping anywhere from 2 inches in O’Neill to nearly 2 feet near Gordon and Chadron. Basically, the further west you go, the deeper the snow.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO