ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford hires Sac State's Troy Taylor to replace David Shaw

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2eiU_0jeMfh7200

STANFORD, Calif. — (AP) — Stanford hired Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor on Saturday to replace David Shaw and lead a Pac-12 program that has fallen off dramatically recently, with three losing seasons in the last four years.

Taylor, 54, has spent the last four seasons as head coach at Sacramento State, leading the Hornets to the FCS playoffs three times. Sacramento State did not field a team during 2020 because of the pandemic.

Sacramento State went 30-8 with a 23-1 record in a tough Big Sky Conference under Taylor. The Hornets lost a wild quarterfinal playoff game Friday night, 66-63 against Incarnate Word.

“The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President (Marc) Tessier-Lavigne, Provost (Persis) Drell and (athletic director) Bernard Muir,” Taylor said in a statement. "I believe that Stanford football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”

Shaw stepped down last month after 12 seasons following the final game of a 3-9 season. The winningest coach in school history was struggling to change the trajectory of a program that was the predominant team in the Pac-12 during the first half of his tenure.

Stanford's downfall coincides the loosening of transfer rules across major college football. The elite academic school is not able to add to its roster through transfers as easily as most of its competition in the Pac-12 and nationally.

Taylor, a native Californian, played quarterback for Stanford's rival, Cal, and had a short NFL career in the early 1990s before getting into coaching at the high school and college levels.

“Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football," Muir said in a statement. “Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths. He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads.”

Taylor was offensive coordinator at Utah in 2017-18 before landing his first head coaching job at Sacramento State in 2019.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stephen Curry ruled out for rest of Warriors game with shoulder injury

The Golden State Warriors' season hasn't exactly gone according to plan, and now the team is holding its breath on Stephen Curry. The former MVP exited Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a left shoulder injury, and was ruled out for the rest of the game by the Warriors soon after. The injury appeared to occur while Curry was trying to strip the ball on defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages

Central, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that nearly 16,500 people are without power due to outages on the Central Coast. A reported 6,439 customers are without power in Monterey County, and 10,052 people are without power in Santa Cruz County, reports PG&E. 4,445 people are without power in Pacific Grove, and the Aptos Hills to Larkin The post Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Teen struck by SUV at intersection near Brentwood high school

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A teen pedestrian was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive near Liberty High School. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking when the vehicle struck him. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
146K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy