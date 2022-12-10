ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Local business left in ruins after a truck crashes through the lobby

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire officials are scrambling to help prevent a roof cave-i, less than 24 hours after a truck tore through a business. The owner tells us she is grateful that the community stepped up, so she could keep operating. Footage from security cameras shows the...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Residents in Lexington dealing with mailing issues

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three days and no mail. That's what neighbors in Lexington are dealing with as their mail isn't being delivered at the right time, and sometimes delivered to the wrong address. “We can go two or three days without mail", said Rosalind Grossman. The issue...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia solid waste leaf collection alternate locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option this fall for residents to drop their bagged leaves at designated container locations throughout the City. This newly added service will help keep Columbia beautiful and neighborhoods tidy. Solid Waste will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SLED: Former Lexington County deputy charged for off-duty actions

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A former Lexington County deputy has been arrested Monday in connection with two charges stemming from an off-duty incident last summer. According to arrest warrants, Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, of Lexington, SC, willingly and maliciously destroyed the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer on Aug. 10 and was fired on Aug. 11.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Brew, Generic and Bebe

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Brew is an approximately three year old sweet male pup. He gets a small burst of energy but then settles down nicely, just wanting to hangout by your side. Brew has been working with a trainer and is doing good learning basic commands, he also...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Domestic violence suspect wanted in Cayce, accused of assaulting woman

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department is searching for a domestic violence suspect accused of assaulting a woman. According to Cayce Police, Jaleel Wise is wanted for assaulting a woman during an altercation Nov. 28. Officers responded to 1915 Airport Blvd in reference to an assault. According...
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

Columbia leaders push proposal to cap short-term rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Regulations for short-term rentals in Columbia might be closer to becoming a reality under a new proposal. A committee of Columbia City Council members vetted a drafted ordinance on Wednesday, which would cap on how many short-term rentals a property owner could rent out. Those...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Attempted murder suspect arrested, facing multiple drug and gun charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder has been arrested and faces multiple drug and gun charges. In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, investigators with Newberry Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a suspect, Koppala Caldwell who was wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature was located at a residence on Langford St in the City of Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC

