Examining Penn State’s latest commitments, Lions and Utah dealing with NFL declarations: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders sift through a busy last week for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Parker Washington is off to the NFL, Penn State adds two talented new recruits and the guys assess how big the recent NFL declarations by a pair of Utah Utes could impact the Rose Bowl.
Penn State picks up another commit in ‘23 recruiting class; the latest on a former PSU commit in the portal, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest on one-time Lions commit Dont’e Thornton and a new addition to Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. A key Penn State recruiting pipeline keeps producing, writes Frank Bodani for the York Daily Record. The Lions picked up a Tuesday commitment from Mason Robinson, a three-star defensive end according to the 247Sports composite and On3 consensus rankings, as the 21st commitment in their 2023 recruiting class.
