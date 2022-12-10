ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?

A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
CALIFORNIA STATE
harkeraquila.com

Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues

Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Brings Rain, Hail and Snow to the Bay Area

The weekend storm brought rain, flooding and even hail in the Bay Area. Some Bay Area roads were slick with rain coming down Sunday evening. Firefighters had to clear a fallen tree from Highway 9, in Saratoga. A picture of the incident was tweeted from Santa Clara County Fire. The...
SARATOGA, CA
KSBW.com

Ice Skating by the Bay delays opening

MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay announced that they will not be open Wednesday due to some ice chiller maintenance problems. According to the company, the maintenance issues arose because of the storms. According to a Facebook post by Ice skating by the Bay, they will be...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 1 in the Big Sur area reopened Monday according to Caltrans

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 has been reopened in the Big Sur area. Caltrans District 5 announced it reopened as of noon on Monday. It was reopened after 65-miles of Highway 1 were closed on Saturday from Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn south to Ragged point due to severe wind and rain.
KTVU FOX 2

Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe

Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
KSBW.com

Update: Power restored to Monterey peninsula by PG&E

DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Update: As of 2 p.m. most customers had their power restored by PG&E. "We are down to 20 customers without power from the peak of 7,595. It was caused by weather-related issues that knocked down power lines due to heavy winds that damaged electric equipment in Monterey. Power is expected to be fully restored by this afternoon," said PG&E in response to a request by KSBW 8.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy