NBC Bay Area
Freeze Warning Issued for North Bay; Freeze Watch for Rest of Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Tuesday and Wednesday morning for the North Bay, southern Monterey County and in San Benito County. For the North Bay -- particularly Santa Rosa, Napa and San Rafael areas -- the warning will be in effect overnight and each morning through Sunday.
KSBW.com
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, building up the snow pack in the Sierra, replenishing reservoirs and sending rivers rushing. The region saw the biggest storm of the season so far over the weekend, and some of the numbers from this event are impressive: Locations in the coastal mountains of Big Sur recorded over 9 inches of rain, while a gauge at Palisades Tahoe measured 35 inches of snow in 24 hours, the sixth largest one-day snowfall total the ski resort has ever measured.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
KSBW.com
For the first time in more than a year Central Coast gas prices dip below $4
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices can now be found under $4 which is the first time in more than a year on the Central Coast. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular in California is now at $ 4.51, which is down about 20 cents since last week and 92 cents since last month.
All Of SoCal Is Now In A (Worse) Drought Emergency
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says more mandatory restrictions are in the forecast.
More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning. The post More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
KSBW.com
Central Coast farmers prepare for the freezing temperatures by protecting their crops
SALINAS, Calif. — Even though it is down season for many crops during the colder months, there are still some crops that are grown locally that farmers must keep protected, crops like avocados and citrus. Farmers must stay prepared for these frigid temperatures; they do this by monitoring the...
Weekend storm pummels Santa Cruz County
A major winter storm left thousands without power across Santa Cruz County on Saturday. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
harkeraquila.com
Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues
Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Brings Rain, Hail and Snow to the Bay Area
The weekend storm brought rain, flooding and even hail in the Bay Area. Some Bay Area roads were slick with rain coming down Sunday evening. Firefighters had to clear a fallen tree from Highway 9, in Saratoga. A picture of the incident was tweeted from Santa Clara County Fire. The...
KSBW.com
High winds, down trees, and cars flipped on the peninsula during Saturday's storm
MONTEREY, Calif. — High winds, down trees, and pouring rain. The storm hit the Peninsula, Saturday. “Actually, there's a couple trees down in my neighborhood and I'm just hoping they don't hit my house,” said Michael, a resident from Carmel. One Carmel resident told KSBW they’ve never seen...
KSBW.com
Ice Skating by the Bay delays opening
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay announced that they will not be open Wednesday due to some ice chiller maintenance problems. According to the company, the maintenance issues arose because of the storms. According to a Facebook post by Ice skating by the Bay, they will be...
KSBW.com
Highway 1 in the Big Sur area reopened Monday according to Caltrans
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 has been reopened in the Big Sur area. Caltrans District 5 announced it reopened as of noon on Monday. It was reopened after 65-miles of Highway 1 were closed on Saturday from Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn south to Ragged point due to severe wind and rain.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
KSBW.com
Update: Power restored to Monterey peninsula by PG&E
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Update: As of 2 p.m. most customers had their power restored by PG&E. "We are down to 20 customers without power from the peak of 7,595. It was caused by weather-related issues that knocked down power lines due to heavy winds that damaged electric equipment in Monterey. Power is expected to be fully restored by this afternoon," said PG&E in response to a request by KSBW 8.
Widespread power outages impact PG&E customers on the Central Coast
PG&E activated its emergency operation center on Friday night and has 1,500 personnel ready to respond and restore power.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
