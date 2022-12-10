Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UCLA gets approval from California regents to join Big Ten
LOS ANGELES — UCLA is officially heading to the Big Ten Conference after the University of California Board of Regents voted to approve the move. The regents approved the move by an 11-5 vote during a special meeting Wednesday to allow the Bruins to leave the Pacific-12 Conference, the Los Angeles Times reported.
