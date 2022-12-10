Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pitt Extends Offer to Transfer WR Kyle Williams
The Pitt Panthers are looking for pass-catchers in the portal.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Hits Michigan Hard
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Emerging as Favorite for T.J. Harvison
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach
The Pitt Panthers joined in college football's mourning of Mike Leach.
Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest
KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 13
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Takes Down DePaul Behind Big Nights from Grant, Reece
On Wednesday night, Duquesne earned a big win over DePaul behind solid performances from Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, winning 66-55. Grant scored 15 points, hitting six of his 14 field-goal attempts in the victory. In his third game back from an ankle injury, Reece gave the Dukes all he could in a tremendous interior effort, posting a 15-point, six-rebound night and hitting 50% of his field goals.
Beaver County man's death in fall at Acrisure Stadium ruled an accident
A Beaver County man’s death at Acrisure Stadium was an accident, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. Dalton Ryan Keane, 27, of Center Township died after falling from an escalator at the stadium following an Oct. 2 Steelers game. The medical examiner said Keane died from...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
27 First News
Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
YSU professors get reinstated with back pay
YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced on Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who had been retrenched at the end of the last academic year and those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
27 First News
Twyla Laureen Lockett, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Twyla Laurenn Lockett, 65, of Campbell, transitioned from this earthly labor to her heavenly home on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Twyla was born May 3, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Pastor Robert R. Lockett and Reverend...
27 First News
John Henry Weaver, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. John Henry Weaver, Jr., 76, of Youngtown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Mr. Weaver was born February 20, 1946 in Lake City, Florida, a son of John H. Sr. and...
27 First News
Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
Car crashes into house in Youngstown
Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house on Drake Road in Youngstown.
27 First News
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
27 First News
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
27 First News
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
Comments / 0