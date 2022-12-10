Florida State sprints away, keeps Louisville winless

Caleb Mills scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds Saturday afternoon to lead host Florida State to a comfortable 75-53 victory over Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles (2-9, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a five-game losing streak with a vintage performance led by its stingy defense and some early hot shooting that allowed them to open a double-digit lead midway through the first half.

The Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) continued to spiral in their first season under former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne. Louisville is in amid its worst start since losing its first 11 games to start the 1940-41 season.

El Ellis led the Cardinals with 15 points, but Louisville couldn’t overcome shooting 35.1 percent for the game despite making 9 of 23 shots (44.4%) from 3-point range. Mike James finished with nine points — all on 3-pointers and Jae’Ly Withers had eight points and seven rebounds.

Louisville committed 16 turnovers and the Seminoles converted those into 17 points, and — led by Naheem McLeod — Florida State blocked seven shots. McLeod had six of those blocks and finished with six points and five rebounds.

Matthew Cleveland scored 12 points and had eight rebounds for FSU, which outrebounded Louisville, 42-32.

The Seminoles, who have lost multiple players for the season with injuries, continued to get contributions from their younger players. Cameron Corhen scored 15 points and had five rebounds.

Florida State crushed Louisville inside with 36 points in the paint to only 14 for the Cardinals. Five Seminoles overall finished with five or more rebounds and they committed only nine turnovers, including just three in the first half when they took control of the game.

Mills, who was sharp from the outset, making his first four shots and shooting 6 of 12 from the field in the game. The Seminoles went a respectable 7 of 18 from 3-point range and were sank 12 of 16 free throws.

–Field Level Media

