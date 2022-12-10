Read full article on original website
Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case
The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Video: Texas Mega-Church Features Bizarre Christmas Performance With Flying Drummers
Prestonwood Church in Plano is going all out with its Christmas service this year. A video of what appears to be a rehearsal at the church has gone viral over the past two weeks because...well...they have flying drummers. Yes, you read that right... Flying. Drummers. Yeah...It's just as bizarre as...
Community rallies behind employees after fiery loss of Emory restaurant
EMORY, Texas — A beloved family-owned diner in Emory, Sidekick's Restaurant, caught fire last Friday during their dinner rush hour. "It was just very chaotic the whole night," said Kalli Gaddis, a waitress at the restaurant. After battling the flames and rains over the weekend, the building still stands...
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/13
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
24-year-old Virginia Raney Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lamar County (Lamar County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lamar County on Sunday. The crash happened on US-271 near 4th Street. According to the Police, a pickup truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
easttexasradio.com
New GI Physician For Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
CHRISTUS Mother Frances has announced the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to the Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
KXII.com
Construction company in Leonard hit by storms
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
KTEN.com
Suspect in Pottsboro disturbance jailed in Collin County
(KTEN) — The suspect in a November 1 disturbance in Pottsboro is jailed in Collin County. Police said Gene Scheer jumped from a window and fled on foot after the incident at the Abbington Junction apartments. A witness said he was seen with a handgun. Court records show that...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
easttexasradio.com
No Tornadoes In Hopkins County
Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
fox4news.com
5 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas, as many as 12 possible
The National Weather Service says 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County, 1 in Wise County and 1 west of Paris. The tornado in Wise County was an EF-2 producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.
easttexasradio.com
FedEx Driver Hits Gunter’s Football Bus
A FedEx truck struck a Gunter High School football bus while the football team was headed to the state semifinal game Friday at Abilene. No students were injured. It occurred about 2:00 Friday afternoon, three miles south of Santo on I-20. The DPS trooper thought Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, suffered a medical issue that resulted in him traveling the wrong way and hitting the bus.
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
KXII.com
Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning
(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
