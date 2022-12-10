ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonham, TX

KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/13

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

KXII.com

Construction company in Leonard hit by storms

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
LEONARD, TX
KLTV

Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
EMORY, TX
KXII.com

Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Suspect in Pottsboro disturbance jailed in Collin County

(KTEN) — The suspect in a November 1 disturbance in Pottsboro is jailed in Collin County. Police said Gene Scheer jumped from a window and fled on foot after the incident at the Abbington Junction apartments. A witness said he was seen with a handgun. Court records show that...
POTTSBORO, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

No Tornadoes In Hopkins County

Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

FedEx Driver Hits Gunter’s Football Bus

A FedEx truck struck a Gunter High School football bus while the football team was headed to the state semifinal game Friday at Abilene. No students were injured. It occurred about 2:00 Friday afternoon, three miles south of Santo on I-20. The DPS trooper thought Jon Coffey, 64, of Durant, suffered a medical issue that resulted in him traveling the wrong way and hitting the bus.
GUNTER, TX
KXII.com

Several reports of storm damage across Texoma Tuesday morning

(KXII) - There have been several reports of storm damage in parts of Texoma Tuesday morning. In Fannin County, there have been multiple reports of damage and injuries, south of Bailey. There was at least one injury confirmed near County Road 5040. There is no word on the severity of that injury.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX

