Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Clayton News Daily
Bills GM on Whether Beasley Impacts Possible OBJ Signing
The Bills filled a void at the wide receiver position on Tuesday when they signed Cole Beasley, who came out of retirement to rejoin his former team. While the Bills hope Beasley will provide some extra production, general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that his signing does not prevent the team from remaining in the sweepstakes to land free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Clayton News Daily
Colts Must Comply With Rooney Rule Before Hiring Head Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts owner Jim Irsay’s affection for interim head coach Jeff Saturday is no secret. While introducing Saturday on Nov. 8 after the firing of previous coach Frank Reich, Irsay told reporters the interim coach would be around for “eight games and hopefully more.” Saturday has piloted Indianapolis to one win in four games—most recently a 54-19 loss to the Cowboys—amid a firestorm of criticism about his hiring.
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals
Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. May Choose to Not Sign With Team in 2022
Speculation continues to surround Odell Beckham Jr. after he visited the Giants, Bills and Cowboys recently. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the free agent wide receiver may postpone signing with a new team until the offseason. According to Fowler, multiple teams believe he will sit out the remainder...
Clayton News Daily
49ers-Seahawks ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 15 Player Props to Target
The Seahawks (7-6) host the 49ers (9-4) for Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The surging Niners have a chance to clinch the NFC West with a victory, and they are favored by 3.5 points at SI Sportsbook. The game total is set at 43.5. Both teams have strong offenses...
The badly misfiring Timberwolves are proof that NBA rosters aren’t math
It’s been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results. While this is admittedly a bit of an oversimplification, if we’re going on definitions alone, a healthy portion of NBA franchises are, then, insane. The theory that teams are just a sum of their parts – and thus the higher profile and more talented the parts, the better the team – has been disproved time and time again. Sure, having a superstar or two is incredibly helpful (and maybe even necessary) for summiting the highest heights of NBA success, but it’s not a the-more-All-Stars-the-merrier proposition. One needs look no further than the smoldering pile of rubble that was the hopes for a championship of the Big Three in Brooklyn, or last year’s disastrous Los Angeles Lakers, for evidence that more isn’t always more when it comes to superstar talent. And yet, despite its definitively unsatisfactory track record, teams seem to try this method time and time again.
Clayton News Daily
Vincent: NFL Owners Considering Review Process for Hits on QBs
View the original article to see embedded media. During an owners meeting Wednesday morning, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent told reporters that one of the things discussed was a review process for hitting the quarterback and defenseless players. Vincent added that roughing the passer calls are down by 62%...
Clayton News Daily
Time has arrived for Atlanta Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder’s time has arrived. The rookie quarterback will take his first NFL snap when the Falcons face the host New Orleans Saints in a pivotal game Sunday at 1 p.m. where the loser will likely miss the playoffs. “We are close, but we need to get over that...
Clayton News Daily
Miller Avoids Sanctions, Arizona Hit With NCAA Penalties
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller avoids all sanctions in the upcoming ruling by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde first reported the lack of punishment for the former Wildcats coach. The full...
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals GM Steve Keim to Take Leave of Absence
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence for a health-related reason, the team announced Wednesday. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers. It’s unclear whether Keim will be absent for...
Clayton News Daily
Rams coach says WR Cooper Kupp likely won't return in '22
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been sidelined for the last month after undergoing ankle surgery, likely will not return to action this season, according to coach Sean McVay. In speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the Rams' road game against the Green Bay Packers next...
Clayton News Daily
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Wednesday declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Volunteers' bowl game. Hyatt captured the Biletnikoff Award last week, given to the top receiver in the country regardless of position. Hyatt is the second Volunteers WR in three days to declare...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Carlos Correa Joins Giants on Massive 13-Year Deal
Free agent Carlos Correa has found a new home with the Giants, agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 milion contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Correa opted out of his contract with the Twins in October, with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. He was one of the biggest names in MLB’s 2022 free agency pool following a season that saw him slash .291/.366/.467. The shortstop joined the Twins before the season after the Astros did not offer him a long-term deal. Now with San Francisco, he’ll look to once again help his team make a splash in the playoff picture after missing the ’22 postseason for just the second time in his career.
Comments / 0