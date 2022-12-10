Read full article on original website
Judge’s son scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for murdering wife
The son of a Cuyahoga County judge is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for the murder of his wife.
Son of Cuyahoga County judge sentenced to prison for murdering wife
A son of a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years for the murder of his wife.
Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A19-year-old prisoner pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas to attacking a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon. According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally...
Threats galore keep officers busy: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Nov. 18, an East Dartmoor Avenue resident came to the police station to report that her child’s father had sent threatening messages to her in August. She said the Elyria man said he wished she would catch on fire and die. Also, that she would never see their child again.
Cuyahoga County Jail officer sues county, accuses officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Jail officer sued the county and accused security officials of illegally searching him while entering the jail. Officer Joshua Smith filed the lawsuit late Monday in federal court in Cleveland against the county and sheriff’s department. Smith’ lawsuit, brought by attorneys Peter...
Woman mistakenly reports kidnapping of her three children: Beachwood Police Blotter
See the damage: Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into house
A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
Officials: Former police officer missing in Euclid found
Euclid police are looking for a missing elderly man who is a former police officer.
Streetsboro police arrest student busted holding fake gun outside school
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening. Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located. The gun was not real it was a bb gun...
20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths. The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18. The committee...
Man waiting for food order says employee slapped him: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
3 injured in Maple Heights shooting
Police are investigating after three men were shot in Maple Heights Sunday morning.
Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home
A Hyundai Elantra alleged to be stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
Elyria police investigate attempted luring after bus stop incident
Elyria City Schools posted an alert on its Facebook page after a student was reportedly approached by a car at the bus stop Friday.
Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond Franklin
The Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) is recommending discipline for Cleveland Police officer Jose Garcia, who shot and killed 23-year-old Desmond Franklin on April 9, 2020. In a 4-3 vote, the board members found that Garcia had failed to identify himself as a police officer before shooting seven times from his unmarked vehicle into the car Franklin was driving, striking him in the right temple.
Resident concerned after witnessing amateur garbageman at work: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 25, a confused passerby called police after observing the driver of a black sedan going down Deer Path Drive, picking up trash and dumping it into his vehicle. An arriving officer was unable to locate the amateur garbageman. Drunken driving: Prospect Drive. On Nov. 25, police were dispatched...
