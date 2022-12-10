ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Prisoner pleads guilty to attacking Stark County juvenile prison guard

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A19-year-old prisoner pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas to attacking a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility. The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon. According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

20 people have died in Lorain County crashes so far in 2022

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County officials announced Wednesday there have been a total of 19 fatal crashes so far in 2022, with a total of 20 deaths. The Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee said four of the crashes happened between Aug. 23 and Nov. 18. The committee...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Civilian Police Review Board recommends discipline for Cleveland officer who killed Desmond Franklin

The Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) is recommending discipline for Cleveland Police officer Jose Garcia, who shot and killed 23-year-old Desmond Franklin on April 9, 2020. In a 4-3 vote, the board members found that Garcia had failed to identify himself as a police officer before shooting seven times from his unmarked vehicle into the car Franklin was driving, striking him in the right temple.
CLEVELAND, OH

