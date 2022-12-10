A car containing a body was pulled from the Roanoke River this evening about a hundred yards south of the Weldon boat ramp at River Falls Park. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said after the vehicle was pulled from the water it could not be immediately determined who was inside. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether it’s male or whether it’s female in the current condition and state that the body is in."

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO