Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rrspin.com
Betty Lou Earp Booth
Betty Lou Earp Booth, 91 of Littleton passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in her home. Ms. Booth was born in Holly Springs, the daughter of the late Ethel Sandy and Clifton James Earp. She was the widow of the late Cecil Thomas Booth. Surviving include her daughter Celia...
rrspin.com
Car with body inside pulled from river
A car containing a body was pulled from the Roanoke River this evening about a hundred yards south of the Weldon boat ramp at River Falls Park. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said after the vehicle was pulled from the water it could not be immediately determined who was inside. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether it’s male or whether it’s female in the current condition and state that the body is in."
rrspin.com
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
rrspin.com
Autopsy pending following discovery of body in submerged car
An autopsy will be performed on a body found in a submerged vehicle at the Weldon boat landing this evening. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said there hasn't been a time scheduled for the procedure. He said the police department and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. “The...
rrspin.com
Thanks to those keeping community spirit alive
From Thanksgiving weekend to the 12 days that have made up December thus far, I have witnessed the spirit of Christmas and more importantly — the spirit of community. That’s from Halifax to Hollister and Roanoke Rapids to a place just outside our coverage area — Southampton County, Virginia.
rrspin.com
Investigation of gun displayed to middle schoolers continues
No charges have been filed after a man displayed a gun to a group of middle school students, but police say they’re still investigating, the Roanoke Chowan News Herald of Ahoskie reported. The displaying of the gun occurred in Jackson on Saturday before the town’s Christmas parade was scheduled...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
Comments / 0