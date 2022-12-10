ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrspin.com

Betty Lou Earp Booth

Betty Lou Earp Booth, 91 of Littleton passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in her home. Ms. Booth was born in Holly Springs, the daughter of the late Ethel Sandy and Clifton James Earp. She was the widow of the late Cecil Thomas Booth. Surviving include her daughter Celia...
LITTLETON, NC
rrspin.com

Car with body inside pulled from river

A car containing a body was pulled from the Roanoke River this evening about a hundred yards south of the Weldon boat ramp at River Falls Park. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said after the vehicle was pulled from the water it could not be immediately determined who was inside. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether it’s male or whether it’s female in the current condition and state that the body is in."
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing

While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Autopsy pending following discovery of body in submerged car

An autopsy will be performed on a body found in a submerged vehicle at the Weldon boat landing this evening. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said there hasn't been a time scheduled for the procedure. He said the police department and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. “The...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

Thanks to those keeping community spirit alive

From Thanksgiving weekend to the 12 days that have made up December thus far, I have witnessed the spirit of Christmas and more importantly — the spirit of community. That’s from Halifax to Hollister and Roanoke Rapids to a place just outside our coverage area — Southampton County, Virginia.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

Investigation of gun displayed to middle schoolers continues

No charges have been filed after a man displayed a gun to a group of middle school students, but police say they’re still investigating, the Roanoke Chowan News Herald of Ahoskie reported. The displaying of the gun occurred in Jackson on Saturday before the town’s Christmas parade was scheduled...
JACKSON, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy