saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Ryan Walters' intra-B1G move makes Illinois worse, but will it make Purdue better?
Purdue is swinging for the fences in hiring first-time head coach Ryan Walters. But when you swing for the fences, sometimes you pop out to the catcher. Both possibilities are in play for a coach who is clearly one of the top young defensive minds in the game, but a curious cultural fit at Purdue.
thechampaignroom.com
Ryan Walters had no other choice
What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah
Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands transfer commitment from TE out of Colorado State
Illinois is adding a productive tight end to the roster after landing a transfer commitment out of Colorado State. The player is Tanner Arkin, a 6-foot-4 and 245 lb. tight end that was a 3-star member of the 2021 recruiting class. During the 2022 season, Arkin appeared in 12 games and finished with 15 catches for 131 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands East Carolina transfer to bolster offensive line
Illinois has added some much needed help at the center position, seeing East Carolina transfer Avery Jones commit to Bret Bielema and the Illini Monday night. He chose the Illini over Missouri and South Carolina, among others. Jones is a former 4-star prospect out of high school and was previously...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State sets date for 2023 Blue-White Game
Penn State is gearing up for a trip to the Rose Bowl to finish up the 2022 season, but it’s never too early to get some dates for 2023 on the calendar. On Monday, it was announced that the 2023 Blue-White Game in the spring will be scheduled for April 15. That will be the third Saturday of April and will give fans a chance to see the roster in action toward the conclusion of spring practices.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois adds commitment from 3-star WR out of Ohio
Illinois and head coach Bret Bielema adds another impressive high school prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. 3-star wide receiver Collin Dixon from Tallmadge, Ohio makes a hard commitment to Illinois, according to 247Sports. Dixon is the 105th-rated wide receiver and the 23rd-rated high school prospect from the state of...
saturdaytradition.com
Omillio Agard, 4-star DB out of PA for 2024, drops top 5 list
Omillio Agard is one of the top players coming out of Pennsylvania for the class of 2024. On Monday, he cut his list of programs to a top 5 with a decision coming in the summer of 2023. On Agard’s list, he kept James Franklin’s in-state Penn State program along...
muddyriversports.com
Five area football standouts will participate in Illinois Shrine Bowl
QUINCY — Five area prep football standouts have been selected to play in the Illinois Shrine Bowl, taking place June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington. Quincy High School cornerback Gregory Quince and Quincy Notre Dame linebacker Jackson Stratton will be on the blue squad. Central running back Isaac Genenbacher, Central center Owen Roth and Macomb linebacker Ethan Ladd will play for the red squad.
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
capitolwolf.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital
State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Suspected arson at Buckley home leads to police chase, fatal crash
BUCKLEY — A suspected arson at a home in Buckley led to a police chase Monday in Iroquois County involving the home’s owner, who was killed when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz head-on into a Rantoul woman’s Jeep, causing that woman’s death, as well, authorities said. The...
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday in Coles County. The Coles County Sheriffs say, Jean Laborde, 24, of Flordia, was traveling West on Westfield rd. and lost control in the road causing the vehicle to slide into the path of Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, IL.
foxillinois.com
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
