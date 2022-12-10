Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Are you confused about the Illini? You’re not alone
The Illini have had a good start to the season. They're sitting at 7-3 after 10 games, but the uneven results have had the fans feeling confused on how to feel about this team. Illinois had notable top-10 wins against UCLA in Las Vegas and against Texas in New York City, but also dropped both of its Big Ten games and Maryland and vs. Penn State.
Illinois Football: 5 options to replace Ryan Walters as Illini defensive coordinator
Illinois football lost a pretty big member of the family on Tuesday when defensive coordinator Ryan Walters took over the Purdue football program. This move came as a surprise, but only because I thought Walters had one more season leading the Illini. He has earned the head coaching position with the Boilermakers, though. Walters is a great defensive coordinator.
25newsnow.com
Illinois’ struggles on court Saturday shouldn’t be a surprise, ups and downs expected from young team
CHAMPAIGN (25 News Now) - The Fighting Illini are ranked in the nations top-20. They’re also in last place in the Big Ten after dropping to 0-2 in conference play following a loss to Penn State Saturday. The ups and downs were expected from this season’s Illinois team, a group comprised of five new starters. The Illini are also one of the youngest teams among Power 5 Conference teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Ryan Walters' intra-B1G move makes Illinois worse, but will it make Purdue better?
Purdue is swinging for the fences in hiring first-time head coach Ryan Walters. But when you swing for the fences, sometimes you pop out to the catcher. Both possibilities are in play for a coach who is clearly one of the top young defensive minds in the game, but a curious cultural fit at Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois basketball announces marquee home-and-home series against SEC program
Fans of the color orange will be thrilled to see the new matchup Illinois basketball has added to the schedule. On Tuesday, the Illini announced a future home-and-home series against Tennessee. The two sides will play the first game in Knoxville during the 2023-24 season and the follow-up game will be in Champaign during the 2024-25 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Josh Whitman wish Ryan Walters well with move to Purdue
Bret Bielema has a new opening on his coach staff at Illinois. On Tuesday, DC Ryan Walters was officially announced as the next head coach at Purdue. While the loss stings for Illinois to lose such a prominent piece of the staff, Bielema is happy to see Walters rewarded for his work. The head coach of the Illini also admitted he saw Walters getting a head coaching opportunity coming before long.
The Illinois football team and fans mourn the loss of Mike Leach
Mike Leach passed away at age 61 due to heart complications. Within the last several hours, Mississippi State PR confirmed that Mike Leach, a 21-year coaching veteran and head coach at Mississippi State, died Tuesday morning because of heart complications. He was 61. Leach was hired three years ago and...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Home-And-Home Series With Illinois
Tennessee basketball announced a home-and-home series with Illinois Tuesday afternoon. The series tips off on Dec. 9, 2023 with the Fighting Illini coming to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. The Vols make the return trip to Champagne on Dec. 14, 2024 to play at State Farm Arena. The home-and-home matchup between...
Purdue Is Hiring Prominent Big Ten Defensive Coordinator As Next Head Coach
Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to be its next head coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Illinois went 8-4 this season, holding their opponents under seven points five times and at 10 points or fewer seven times. Walters joined Illinois as the defensive coordinator ...
muddyriversports.com
Five area football standouts will participate in Illinois Shrine Bowl
QUINCY — Five area prep football standouts have been selected to play in the Illinois Shrine Bowl, taking place June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington. Quincy High School cornerback Gregory Quince and Quincy Notre Dame linebacker Jackson Stratton will be on the blue squad. Central running back Isaac Genenbacher, Central center Owen Roth and Macomb linebacker Ethan Ladd will play for the red squad.
wglt.org
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
capitolwolf.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett rushed to the hospital
State Sen. Scott Bennett, a Democrat from Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. Paramedics were called to Bennett’s home just before 3 a.m. Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
