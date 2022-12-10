Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Gene Snyder near Westport Road reopen after car, semi crash
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- An accident involving a car and a semi-truck on the Gene Snyder in the area of Westport Road shut down the northbound lanes Wednesday evening, according to a MetroSafe supervisor. MetroSafe says the call for the accident came in shortly before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes...
LMPD: 1 dead after fatal collision on Greenbelt Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal collision that happened on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the call of a collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive around 6:15 p.m. LMPD said their initial investigation showed a semi attempted to...
wdrb.com
1 person dies after vehicle collides with semi on Greenbelt Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after their vehicle crashed into a semitruck on the Greenbelt Highway Wednesday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the collision around 6:15 p.m. Police believe the semi was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto...
Wave 3
Police at scene of crash on Greenbelt Highway near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash has occurred on Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive this evening. MetroSafe has confirmed a “critical injury crash” near Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene and drivers in that area can expect delays. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
Wednesday morning fire damages Louisville apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire damaged a Louisville apartment building Wednesday morning. MetroSafe said the call came in just before 7:30 a.m. on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said it appears to have started on the balcony of a second-floor...
Wave 3
Multi-vehicle crash causes all lanes to close on I-71 South in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 South near mile marker 13 in Oldham County has caused all lanes to block. The crash involved a tractor trailer and four passenger cars. Minor injuries were confirmed by Oldham County Emergency Management. Crews are there, but Tuesday morning...
Wave 3
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after crashing car into family visiting Louisville due back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana man arrested for crashing his car into a family from Kansas is due back in court on Wednesday. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. "Trey" Jones was killed when Hurley drove onto a downtown sidewalk back in...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man on bicycle hit by vehicle in November dies from injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was hospitalized in November after he was hit by a vehicle has died. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to...
wdrb.com
Long-term lane closures on I-64 near I-265 scheduled for Thursday; I-71S to close overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long-term and short-term lane closures on Interstates 64 and 71 are scheduled to start Thursday evening. Crews are set to begin working on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and the I-64 interchange on Thursday, Dec. 15. The left lanes of both I-64 East and West will close at the I-265 bridge.
One person hospitalized after fire near PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out near the PRP neighborhood. In a briefing at the scene, PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman said their crews responded to a mobile home on Night Acres Lane off Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. after getting calls about an explosion.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The wound is being called non-life threatening.
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
WLKY.com
Homicide Unit now leading Jefferson Mall shooting investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shooting at a Louisville mall is now a homicide investigation, police say. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Mall, which was filled with shoppers. Police said there was an altercation inside, and then shots were fired in the parking lot. The...
wdrb.com
1 person in critical condition after shooting at Jefferson Mall, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male teenager is in critical condition after a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. The report of the shooting came around 4:45 p.m. at the mall located on Outer Loop in Okolona. LMPD said the scene was secure as of 5:25 p.m.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman gathering donations for several families displaced by recent apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is trying to support families devastated after a fire destroyed several units of an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood on Dec. 8. According to Louisville Fire, one person died and at least three adults and three children were taken to the hospital...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
Wave 3
LMPD respond to Jefferson Mall after reports of active aggressor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after reports of an active aggressor came in. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. reporting a possible shooting. Police are at the scene. This story will be updated.
wdrb.com
Louisville man faces murder charge after double shooting near Iroquois Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday in connection with a double shooting in early December that left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital. Police arrested Shawntta Young on Monday in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting. That's when LMPD investigators say Young shot the man and woman on Cardinal Woods Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, which is not far from Iroquois Park.
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
