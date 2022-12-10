Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Water district backs county's MSBU plan for Inverness Village 4
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is supporting Citrus County commissioners’ plan to move forward with creating a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) for Inverness Village Unit 4. At the District’s meeting Tuesday, SWFWMD deputy general counsel Elizabeth Fernandez summarized for her board the issues related to that...
tampabeacon.com
Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
County approves $35,000 engineering costs for Inverness Village 4
County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues. The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The...
The Laker/Lutz News
Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco
The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs
The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
WATCH: RV engulfed in flames at Pasco County mobile home park
Pasco County firefighters battled a destructive RV fire in the Winter Quarters Mobile Home Park.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
click orlando
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation unveils Crystal River mural
After rescheduling, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) unveiled its Crystal River Mural and offered a screening of (and panel discussion on) the local expedition film “Home Waters” on Monday, Dec. 12, in downtown Crystal River. Commissioned by the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, the Crystal River mural was skillfully created by artist Kelly Quinn from Canvas of the Wild. It features species native to the local ecosystem, including Florida black bears, roseate spoonbills and, of course, manatees. Local trekkers and 12 Lecanto High School art students came out one morning to help Quinn paint the mural in mid-September.
Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL
Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
Backyard chickens gaining in popularity, Inverness passes new ordinance
With rising food prices, especially eggs, city leaders in Inverness decided to pass a backyard chicken ordinance.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River continues to work on plan clearing King's Bay of derelict and nuisance boats
Forty years ago, there was hardly a boat anchored long-term in King’s Bay. That’s the way Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink remembers it when he moved with his family here in 1976 and lived in one of the homes looking out across the bay at the head of Crystal River.
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Citrus County Chronicle
Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront
Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
