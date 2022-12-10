ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Water district backs county's MSBU plan for Inverness Village 4

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) is supporting Citrus County commissioners’ plan to move forward with creating a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) for Inverness Village Unit 4. At the District’s meeting Tuesday, SWFWMD deputy general counsel Elizabeth Fernandez summarized for her board the issues related to that...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco commissioners approved an ordinance Dec. 6 creating a countywide property tax to pave or repair residential streets rather than making property owners alone pay for the work on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance also calls for county staff to create a rotation for repaving...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board

A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County approves $35,000 engineering costs for Inverness Village 4

County commissioners Tuesday refused to punt the controversial Inverness Village 4 issue down the road any further and voted 5-0 to proceed with an engineering study focusing on improving roads and drainage issues. The engineering study will cost an estimated $35,000 and be ready in six months or so. The...
INVERNESS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco

The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Council approved road repaving plan, welcomes state money for River Walk, city hall repairs

The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands. The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage

Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation unveils Crystal River mural

After rescheduling, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) unveiled its Crystal River Mural and offered a screening of (and panel discussion on) the local expedition film “Home Waters” on Monday, Dec. 12, in downtown Crystal River. Commissioned by the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, the Crystal River mural was skillfully created by artist Kelly Quinn from Canvas of the Wild. It features species native to the local ecosystem, including Florida black bears, roseate spoonbills and, of course, manatees. Local trekkers and 12 Lecanto High School art students came out one morning to help Quinn paint the mural in mid-September.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront

Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

