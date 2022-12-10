After rescheduling, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) unveiled its Crystal River Mural and offered a screening of (and panel discussion on) the local expedition film “Home Waters” on Monday, Dec. 12, in downtown Crystal River. Commissioned by the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, the Crystal River mural was skillfully created by artist Kelly Quinn from Canvas of the Wild. It features species native to the local ecosystem, including Florida black bears, roseate spoonbills and, of course, manatees. Local trekkers and 12 Lecanto High School art students came out one morning to help Quinn paint the mural in mid-September.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO