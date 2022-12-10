Read full article on original website
Hearing to bring Orangeburg father charged with murder back to SC set for next month
DANVILLE, Va. — The South Carolina man charged with killing the mother of his child and then taking their little girl out of state will have an extradition hearing next month. Court records show Antar Jeter, 47, made an appearance before a judge Tuesday in Danville, Virginia, where he...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police arrest driver for DUI following wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department arrested an individual early this morning for DUI after the driver struck a lighted direction sign and ran through traffic cones. Road workers were not injured during the incident, say authorities. Following the wreck, Police urged individuals not to drink and drive.
WRDW-TV
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
WLKY.com
Two men killed in Arthur Street double homicide were friends, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of one of the men who died in a deadly double shooting in an Old Louisville parking lot said the two victims were friends. Jimy Mejias and Kenneth Sauer Jr. were found shot on Dec. 5 in the parking lot of the Arthur Street Hotel.
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
WIS-TV
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
wach.com
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded domestic violence incident
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers responded to 500 block of Boozer Street Tuesday with a barricaded person incident. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call from an out-of-state woman that her friend, who lives on Boozer St., had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend.
Man charged with murder of missing Wagener woman
A man arrested in the disappearance of his girlfriend has been charged with her murder.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1. Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
Aspen Jeter case: Missing 5-year-old found safe as dad is arrested on suspicion of murder
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A missing 5-year-old girl was found safe about two weeks after her mother was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving. On Dec. 9, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced authorities located Aspen at 12:40 p.m. in Danville, Virginia. Ravenell said he got his "Christmas present early" and that the little girl was with some family members in Virginia. Other than locating Aspen, officials also arrested her father, Antar Jeter, for murder and grand larceny.
proclaimerscv.com
Aspen Jeter Case: Missing 5-Year-Old Girl in Orangeburg County Was Found Safe 2 Weeks After Her Mom Died
The missing 5-year-old girl in Orangeburg County was finally found two weeks after the child’s mother was found dead in their home on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell happily announced that they already found Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old girl. According to a report published in TRUE CRIME DAILY, authorities found Aspen in Danville, Virginia at around 12:40 p.m.
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
wach.com
"Bring a smile to a young person's face:" Christmas comes early for Midlands foster kids
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Richland County Foster Parent Association to make sure every child gets to celebrate Christmas this year. 62 boxes packed with personalized gifts were picked up by DSS officials on...
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
wach.com
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
iheart.com
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs
NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
WLKY.com
West Louisville store owner reaches plea deal in killing of employee, avoids jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The co-owner of a west Louisville convenience store pled guilty to killing one of his employees in exchange for no jail time. At a hearing on Monday, Safwat Ballasi admitted to shooting Jonathan Dupin, 36, at 2 Brothers Market in May of last year. Dupin worked...
