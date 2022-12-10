ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A missing 5-year-old girl was found safe about two weeks after her mother was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving. On Dec. 9, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced authorities located Aspen at 12:40 p.m. in Danville, Virginia. Ravenell said he got his "Christmas present early" and that the little girl was with some family members in Virginia. Other than locating Aspen, officials also arrested her father, Antar Jeter, for murder and grand larceny.

