Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO