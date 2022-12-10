Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Kroger, ADA providing free diabetes risk assessments around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a growing health crisis that affects all of us in some way. The American Diabetes Association says more people in Georgia are being diagnosed with diabetes. Data shows more than 12.4 percent of adults in the state have diabetes. Another 33.7 percent have prediabetes.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Families and businesses expected to move for I-285/I-20 West revamp
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
Albany Herald
State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia nonprofit making pajamas for foster families across the country
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Making children in foster care feel loved, one pair of pajamas at a time is the mission of a Georgia nonprofit whose Christmas just got a little busier thanks to social media. The nonprofit Jambos has now served children in all 50 states. “There...
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Third person pleads guilty in Stonecrest’s pandemic relief scandal
A third person has been implicated in connection with the city of Stonecrest’s pandemic relief spending scandal....
WRDW-TV
Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of a brutal statewide Senate runoff, Georgia’s elections chief is calling for elimination of general election runoffs. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff. “We’re also one of the only...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Stonecrest Mayor expected to report to prison over COVID relief fraud
STONECREST, Ga. - The former mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia will report to prison this week, nearly one year after pleading guilty to stealing almost $1 million in COVID relief funds his city was tasked with handing out. In July, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash sentenced Stonecrest ex-mayor Jason Lary...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Raffensperger calling on Georgia lawmakers to end general election runoffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff,” said Raffensperger, who easily won re-election without a runoff...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 3