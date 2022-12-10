ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Kroger, ADA providing free diabetes risk assessments around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a growing health crisis that affects all of us in some way. The American Diabetes Association says more people in Georgia are being diagnosed with diabetes. Data shows more than 12.4 percent of adults in the state have diabetes. Another 33.7 percent have prediabetes.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Families and businesses expected to move for I-285/I-20 West revamp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of a brutal statewide Senate runoff, Georgia’s elections chief is calling for elimination of general election runoffs. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff. “We’re also one of the only...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a news conference at the Central Presbyterian Church,...
GEORGIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Raffensperger calling on Georgia lawmakers to end general election runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff,” said Raffensperger, who easily won re-election without a runoff...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald ononUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy