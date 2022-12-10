Read full article on original website
City of East Wenatchee Signs Developer Agreement with CVCH
The City of East Wenatchee signed a developer agreement with Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) Tuesday, for the continued construction of their new clinic. CVCH is currently constructing a 31,500 sqft. medical/dental clinic on 900 Eastmont Ave, which is adjacent to their existing 2,700 sqft. medical clinic. As part of...
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz Makes Seattle Times Editorial List of Potential Gubernatorial Candidates
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz was featured as part of an editorial board in Sunday's edition of the Seattle Times. The article centered around the Times' choices for potential gubernatorial candidates in Washington State. Kuntz, who has already announced that he will not seek another term as Wenatchee's mayor in 2024,...
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
