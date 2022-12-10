ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

City of East Wenatchee Signs Developer Agreement with CVCH

The City of East Wenatchee signed a developer agreement with Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) Tuesday, for the continued construction of their new clinic. CVCH is currently constructing a 31,500 sqft. medical/dental clinic on 900 Eastmont Ave, which is adjacent to their existing 2,700 sqft. medical clinic. As part of...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
WENATCHEE, WA

