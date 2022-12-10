The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...

3 DAYS AGO