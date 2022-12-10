Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Our Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Cast Moments
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]. The White Lotus may have come to an end, but the party continues on social media as behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the cast continue to surface on social media. While the show’s...
The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Shares Creative Takeaway From Working With Co-Creator Chuck Lorre
The Big Bang Theory alum Jim Parsons shared his creative takeaway from working with co-creator Chuck Lorre after 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom.
tvinsider.com
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Explains Season 2 Finale, Teases Season 3
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7, “Arrivederci.”]. The second season of HBO‘s The White Lotus aired its finale on Sunday, December 11, wrapping up the whodunit mystery in the episode’s final minutes. Now, the show’s creator, writer, and director, Mike White, is opening up about the show and what fans can expect next.
tvinsider.com
‘Baking It’ Hosts Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph Play ‘Who’s Most Likely To?’ (VIDEO)
Two of TV’s funniest ladies are gearing up for the holiday season as Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph prepare for the return of Peacock‘s Baking It. The baking competition series kicks off on the streamer Monday, December 12, and coincides with the premiere of Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special, an event episode airing on NBC. While the celebrity special may be a one-night affair, Baking It Season 2 will unfold across several weeks with new episodes dropping weekly through Monday, January 9.
tvinsider.com
‘Party Down’ Sets Return Date as Starz Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)
Get your pink bowties out, press your white button-up, and break out the black slacks because Party Down is gearing up for its long-awaited Season 3 return on Starz. The six-episode third season will officially kick off Friday, February 24, 2023, on Starz and the Starz app, and in anticipation of the premiere’s arrival, a new teaser and cast photo have been unveiled. Set ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott).
TODAY.com
Kate Hudson was asked if she wants a 4th kid. Here’s how she responded
Kate Hudson was 23 when she welcomed her first child. “I’ve been having children my entire life,” Hudson, 43, told Byrdie. “I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”
Cancelled Netflix Show Now Attempting A Comeback After Getting Some Awards Love
The creator of a cancelled Netflix show suggests that a comeback could be on the horizon.
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3
The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...
Polygon
The Witcher: Blood Origin isn’t a great sign for a post-Henry Cavill future
Around this time last year, Netflix’s Witcher universe was on a hot streak: Even with some missteps in season 2, the series produced one of its best episodes ever, made smart work of even the franchise’s more twisted reveals, and teed up spinoffs galore. Then last month the news broke: Henry Cavill, the actual Superman who brought gravitas to the role of Geralt, would be replaced by Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.
tvinsider.com
Pamela Anderson’s Tell-All Netflix Documentary Is Coming in January
Off the heels of Hulu’s scripted television series Pam & Tommy, Netflix has revealed its upcoming documentary about Pamela Anderson is scheduled to debut in January 2023. Pamela, a love story, features an “intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells,” according to an official log line. “Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.”
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon': George R.R. Martin Breaks Down the Dragons' Design on the Show (Exclusive)
Following House of the Dragon's critically acclaimed and widely watched debut on HBO, the Game of Thrones spinoff is taking viewers behind the scenes to show fans how the series was made. In ET's exclusive preview, author and executive producer George R.R. Martin breaks down the design of the titular...
‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
EXCLUSIVE: The Ana de Armas-led John Wick spinoff Ballerina continues to expand its troupe, with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus boarding the Lionsgate film being directed by Len Wiseman. Reedus joins already cast Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Oscar nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno, with Keanu Reeves also reportedly set to make a cameo. The Shay Hatten-scripted movie is currently shooting. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Lee tells Deadline, “We’re huge fans of Norman, and we’re confident that the fans will be just as excited as we...
Superman & Lois Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date on The CW
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… the long-awaited premiere date for Superman & Lois‘ third season! Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch’s titular supercouple will return to The CW on Tuesday, March 14 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. Superman & Lois‘ third season premiere will be followed by the series premiere of Gotham Knights at 9 pm. The third season of Superman & Lois will find the Man of Steel facing off against Intergang head Bruno Manheim (played by The Orville’s Chad L. Coleman). Additionally, Australian actor Michael Bishop will step into the role of Jonathan Kent, following the sudden departure of...
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty Previews Magical Music Moment From Supersized Holiday Special
It’s that special time of year when networks put on their holiday episodes, and Ghosts is going extra hard with the Christmas spirit as the comedy prepares to serve up a supersized episode. Expect romance, festive traditions, and spirited shenanigans at Woodstone as winter settles in for “The Christmas...
Hallmark's Three Wise Men And A Baby Stars Performed Epic Dance On Stage, With Danica McKellar And More Reacting
Three Wise Men and a Baby's stars treated a live audience to the epic dance from their Hallmark movie, and other actors responded.
tvinsider.com
‘Baking It’ for the Holidays, Letterman Meets President Zelenskyy, ‘Little Light’ on PBS, Competition Among Doctors
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph host a celebrity holiday edition of Baking It, with a new season of the competition series launching on Peacock. David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction interview series travels to Ukraine for a sit-down with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. PBS’ POV presents a documentary about a Chicago elementary school under fire. The Good Doctor’s final 2022 episode finds the hospital’s new residents competing for Dr. Murphy’s favor.
tvinsider.com
Nicole Maines to Bring ‘Supergirl’s Dreamer to ‘The Flash’ Final Season
Well, this is a dream come true. TV Insider has exclusively learned that Supergirl‘s Nicole Maines (a TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorite!) is set to reprise her role as Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, during The Flash‘s upcoming ninth and final season. “As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us...
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Stars Pick Their UnSub Names (VIDEO)
Serial killers tend to get nicknames based on what they do to their victims, and the season-long UnSub on Criminal Minds: Evolution, the Paramount+ revival of the long-running CBS procedural drama, is no different. The 16th season (with new episodes dropping Thursdays) of the profilers of the Behavioral Analysis Unit...
tvinsider.com
‘Dr. Death’ Adds Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe & More for Season 2
Peacock has announced casting for some more characters at the center of Paolo Macchiarini’s (Edgar Ramirez) storyline in Dr. Death Season 2. Joining Ramirez and Mandy Moore as series regulars are Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge), and Gustaf Hammarsten (Old). Kirby will star as Dr....
tvinsider.com
‘The Upshaws’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed, Here’s Our First Look (PHOTOS)
Netflix has revealed the release date and first look images for the third season of The Upshaws, the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes-created sitcom starring Mike Epps, Sykes, and Kim Fields. The Upshaws: Part 3 is slated to arrive on the streaming service on February 16, 2023. Check out...
