Detroit, MI

Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.

"It is a felony, both Federal and State, to point a laser at an aircraft," troopers said in a social media post detailing the incident on Dec. 9. "It is also not a good idea to point one at Trooper Two."

Trooper Two, a helicopter, belongs to MSP's Aviation Unit which works closely with all Michigan law enforcement agencies, as well as the Michigan National Guard and the United States Coast Guard air stations, troopers said.

According to video posted by MSP, Trooper Two was flying at an elevation of just under 600 feet above Detroit around 1:50 a.m. when a green later hit the aircraft.

Surveillance video on board zoomed in and located a subject apparently walking their dog in a residential area. The subject proceeded to flash the laser up at the helicopter several more times.

"He's hitting us with it right now," the operator said on the recording.

The person was seen entering a home, where Detroit police later showed up.

"The laser was recovered and felony charges are being sought," MSP said in a update.

The felony charge carries up to 5 years prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

Comments / 9

Chris
4d ago

perhaps he did not like a helicopter flying above homes at 1:45am...

Reply(1)
6
 

